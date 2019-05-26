Seagulls swoop on Carney's Red Devils

LYON-HEARTED LEADER: Ballina captain-coach Jamie Lyon on the run in his team's 30-6 NRRRL win over Byron Bay at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.

LYON-HEARTED LEADER: Ballina captain-coach Jamie Lyon on the run in his team's 30-6 NRRRL win over Byron Bay at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

A SUPERIOR second-half performance saw Ballina run away with a 30-6 win over Byron Bay in Ladbrokes Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.

Former NRL stars Jamie Lyon and Todd Carney were the main attraction as the Seagulls scoring 24 unanswered points after half-time.

Lyon was a constant threat in attack for Ballina, while Carney was limited in what he could do for Byron, carrying a rib injury into the game.

He still produced a strong kicking performance and it looked like he forced an error out of Lyon early in the second half.

The touch judge overruled the knock-on decision and Ballina took full advantage when hooker Michael Dwane broke through the defence in the following set.

He had plenty of time to find fullback Oliver Regan, who planted the ball down for a try and a handy 18-6 lead.

Second-rower Anthony Colman was a handful out wide and scored his second try just minutes later.

Tempers soon flared between locks Kane Montgomery and Hayden Hansen, with both teams rushing in throwing punches.

Both players ended up in the sin bin and Lyon kicked a penalty goal before Regan ran in his second try to hammer home a convincing win.

Ballina played almost the entire game without front-rower Nick Ritter after he was collected in a heavy tackle from Montgomery in the opening minutes.

There was a lot to like about the way Byron Bay played and they would have beaten a lot of other teams in the competition yesterday. However, they came up against a Ballina side that was always going to be hard to beat after thumping defending premiers Tweed Coast 38-6 last weekend.

The Red Devils produced first points when a Carney kick ended up in the arms of second-rower Matt Gallagher.

Carney had only minutes early produced a 40/20 kick which put Byron Bay in attacking range.

A great pass from Lyon while he was covered by defenders resulted in a try to Colman as the Seagulls fought back to lock things up at 6-all just before half-time.

In other games, Murwillumbah had a 28-10 win over Mullumbimby at Les Donnelly Field, Mullumbimby.

Casino Cougars defeated Kyogle 34-18 at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino.

Marist Brothers recorded a 30-20 win over Northern United at Crozier Field, Lismore

Tweed Coast defeated Cudgen 25-14 at Les Burger Field, Cabarita.