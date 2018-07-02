Seagulls simply ruthless in NRRRL win

HARD YARDS: Ballina second-rower Justin Shillingsworth takes the ball up against Mullumbimby in the NRRRL yesterday.

HARD YARDS: Ballina second-rower Justin Shillingsworth takes the ball up against Mullumbimby in the NRRRL yesterday. Mitchell Craig

A RUTHLESS Ballina belted Mullumbimby 44-10 in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League at Les Donnelly Field, Mullumbimby, yesterday.

The Giants finished the game with 11 men when second-rower Viliame Tobesewa was sent off late in the game after he was sin-binned in the first half.

Centre Malcolm McGrady was sent off only minutes earlier for a spear tackle on opposite number Rhys Riches.

Riches recovered to score in the following set and finished the game with a double after the Seagulls took a commanding 34-4 lead into half-time.

"It was a bit of a dangerous tackle but he's a tough kid and he got straight back up,” Ballina coach Mick Foster said.

"He is that sort of player and he's doing really well for his first year and it's because of the hard work he puts in.”

Referee Josh Gollan had his hands full throughout, having to sin bin Dylan Montgomery for giving him a verbal spray after appealing for a penalty from a high shot.

Ballina five-eighth Chris Binge was also put on report for a high tackle on Mullumbimby centre Dylan Estreich which ended his afternoon early with a head knock.

However, there was no taking away from how well Ballina played with three tries in the opening 10 minutes including a double to winger Chad North.

"The game got a bit grubby there towards the end and we went away from what was working in the first half,” Foster said.

"A little bit of fatigue kicked in at the end and coming off a really physical game against Tweed Coast but we're really starting to hit our straps now.”

The Giants were a lot better in the second half with winger Hayden Rosenbaum scoring a try in the corner.

They almost clawed back to what could have been 34-16 before Ballina halfback Jess Perry pulled off a try-saving tackle on Mullumbimby fullback Matt Ashton.

The Seagulls went into the weekend fifth on the ladder and are the form team of the competition heading into another tough game against competition leaders Cudgen.

"We're sitting in fifth off our own bat and it's our own fault because we didn't start the season as well as we should have,” Foster said.

"We had some new combinations too and we're starting to show now some of the footy we can play.”

In other games:

Casino Cougars had one of their best wins of the season over Murwillumbah in a 24-10 effort at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino.

Marist Brothers beat Byron Bay 34-10 at Crozier Field, Lismore

Kyogle had a 34-18 win over Evans Head at New Park, Kyogle on Saturday night.

Cudgen beat Lower Clarence 30-12 at Ned Byrne Field, Kingscliff.

Tweed Coast had a 58-2 win over Northern United at Les Burger Field, Cabarita.