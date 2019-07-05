Seagulls set for top-of-the-table clash

BALLINA lock Hayden Hansen will return from an ankle injury when the Seagulls play Murwillumbah in the top-of-the-table clash in Ladbrokes NRRRL at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina Sunday.

Centre Kel Sheather will miss the game with a wrist injury with captain-coach Jamie Lyon saying his team were eagre to play after a first round defeat against the Mustangs.

"I'm having trouble convincing blokes to have a week off, they're all jumping out of their skin to play this one” Lyon said.

"Both teams have quality players across the park and we'd love to get one back on them, we've only lost to Cudgen and Murwillumbah.

"We've got a squad of about 23 we can call on and there are guys in reserve grade who are knocking on the door for selection.

"This will be a massive battle and we don't want to pick up any bad habits at this point of the season, we hope to be playing our best footy in the semi-finals.

The Mustangs are coming off a bye and their captain Caleb Howell says his team are refreshed and full of confidence ahead of this weekend.

"Every time we play Ballina it is a huge game,” Howell said.

"We have a habit of beating them in the regular season but they seem to knock us off in finals so there is some bad blood there.

"I think there will be some extra energy because it is a top-of-the-table clash.”

Ballina will play in special one-off jerseys which will be handed out after the game with money raised going to local cancer organisations.

Kick-off is 2.45pm

TEAMS

Ballina

Fullback Oliver Regan; wingers Chad North, Rhys Riches; centres Liam Anderson, Ray Buchanan; five-eighth Jamie Lyon; halfback Jess Perry; props Andrew Bracek, Nicholas Ritter; hooker Michael Dwane, second-rowers Anthony Colman, Jack Durheim; lock Hayden Hansen. Bench Zac Beecher

Murwillumbah

Fullback, Toby McIntosh; wingers Adam Walker, Liam Cusack; centres Caleb Howell, Scott Nichols; five-eighth Ethan Kane; halfback Wayde Kelly; props Remi Vignau, Jonty Van Der Scheur; hooker Joe Besgrove; second-rowers Keelan Biltoff, Dan Turland; lock Travis Barry.