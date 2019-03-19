Seagulls set for stadium upgrade

ELECTION PROMISE: Pictured at the announcement by Nationals candidate for Ballina Ben Franklin (second from left) of a promise to upgrade Kingsford Smith Park are (from left) Max Beecher from the Ballina Seagulls Rugby League Club, Ballina Shire councillor Sharon Cadwallader and Ballina mayor David Wright.

A BALLINA stadium is set for a major upgrade if the State Government is re-elected at Saturday's election.

Nationals candidate for Ballina, Ben Franklin, made the $3.6 million pledge for an upgrade of Ballina Kingsford Smith Park last week.

Mr Franklin made the announcement at the home of the Ballina Seagulls Rugby League Club, with Seagulls president Max Beecher and players.

"Because nothing is more important than giving kids an active and healthy start to life, I have committed $3.6 million to upgrading Kingsford Smith Park,” he said.

"This will allow for the precinct to become the premier outdoor sporting hub for Ballina.”

The promised upgrade would include a refurbishment of the Seagulls clubhouse and grandstand, building a new clubhouse for the junior rugby league, netball and cricket, upgrading the sports field lighting and improving the car park.

"The works will be done in close consultation with council and the community and will be coordinated with recommendations from council's Sport and Recreation Plan Review,” Mr Franklin said.

Apart from hosting football matches, the Seagulls stadium is regularly used for community events.

"The whole community will feel the benefit of these upgrades, whether they are attending Christmas carols or going to a car show,” Mr Franklin said.

"We are going to have one of the best indoor sports facilities in northern NSW with the four new courts at the high school.

"I'm excited that this announcement could mean we can have just as good outdoor facilities as well.”

Ballina mayor David Wright welcomed the announcement.

"I'm incredibly proud that we have some great sporting facilities in Ballina,” he said. "But this announcement will take them to the next level and will help rugby league, netball, cricket and other sports to thrive.”