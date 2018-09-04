Seagulls set for NRRRL grand final

BALL PLAYER: Ballina five-eighth Chris binge gets some extra ball work in in at one of the clubs final training sessions.

BALL PLAYER: Ballina five-eighth Chris binge gets some extra ball work in in at one of the clubs final training sessions. Marc Stapelberg

BALLINA will have history on its side when they take on Tweed Coast in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League grand final at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina on Sunday.

Only one team has managed to win a grand final away from home since Mullumbimby did it against Ballina in 2007.

The home team won for the next eight years until Murwillumbah bucked the trend against Cudgen in 2016.

Ballina has won four of the past five grand finals taking home the premiership shield from Kingsford Smith Park each time.

The Seagulls beat Murwillumbah in 2013 and 2015 with wins over Byron Bay in 2014 and Cudgen last year.

They go into the game Sunday settled with no real injury concerns and off the back of 12 straight wins.

Hooker Andrew Battese is their most experienced player having won his first NRRRL grand final at Byron Bay in 2008.

Centre Dan Gibson, halfback Jess Perry and front-rower Dylan Montgomery have been part of all four premiership wins since 2013.

Winger Rhys Riches is the only player in the run-on side that has not one a first grade premiership at Ballina.

However, he comes straight out of the Under-18s system having won two consecutive grand finals.

The Seagulls are also aiming for three straight premierships in Under-18s when they play Cudgen on Sunday.

It starts at 11.45am with first grade kick-off at 2.45pm.

The first game of the day is a 2017 grand final rematch between Byron Bay and Marist Brothers at 10.15am.

Marist Brothers are aiming for back-to-back premierships when they take on Murwillumbah in reserve grade at 1.10pm.

BALLINA TEAM Fullback Alex Grant; wingers Liam Anderson, Rhys Riches; centres Dan Gibson, Oliver Regan; five-eighth Kel Sheather; halfback Jess Perry; props Dylan Montgomery, Nick Ritter; hooker Andrew Battese; second-rowers Anthony Colman, Justin Shillingsworth; lock Michael Dwane. Bench Phil Crosby, Matt Painter, Chris Binge, Chad North, Kuyan Roberts- Laurie. Coach Mick Foster, assistant coach Brian Battese, manager Justin Smith, trainers Steve Colman and Scott Redford.