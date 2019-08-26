Seagulls seal a grand final spot

CAPTAINS KNOCK: Ballina five-eighth Jamie Lyon on the run in the NRRRL major semi-final against Murwillumbah on Sunday.

CAPTAINS KNOCK: Ballina five-eighth Jamie Lyon on the run in the NRRRL major semi-final against Murwillumbah on Sunday. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

FIVE Ballina players will take the field in a Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League grand final for the first time after the Seagulls earned hosting rights on Sunday.

Ballina will host the grand final for a third straight year with captain-coach Jamie Lyon, Andrew Bracek, Ray Buchanan, Hayden Hansen and Jack Durheim the new faces in the 2019 team.

It will be the sixth time Ballina has hosted the grand final since 2013, when the club went on to win three straight premierships.

The Seagulls also played in the 2010 grand final against the undefeated Grafton Ghosts and won the 2017 decider at home against Cudgen.

They missed out on semi-finals in 2011 and 2016 and were beaten by Tweed Coast in the grand final at Ballina last season.

A hard-fought 30-20 win over Murwillumbah on Sunday means they play the winner of the preliminary final between Casino and the Mustangs who play this weekend.

Lyon had a hand in most of the tries for Ballina on Sunday and has played every game for the Seagulls this season.

He finished the competition rounds as the third highest point-scorer in the NRRRL, having scored seven tries and kicked 52 goals for 132 points.

"We love playing at home when the hill is full and the grandstand is packed with people,” Lyon said.

"We've had a couple of grand finals here over the years and it has been a really strong club.

"It's not only the players; it takes a good committee and all the volunteers and coaches to make it happen.

"It (Sunday) was a game we needed and full credit to Murwillumbah on how hard they went at us.”

Elsewhere, Casino will ride the underdog tag into its preliminary final against Murwillumbah on Sunday.

Cougars captain-coach Roy Bell won a premiership with South Grafton in the Group 2 competition in 2015.

Five-eighth Trevor Bolt reached an NRRRL preliminary final that season with Evans Head while the rest of the Casino squad is untested at that level.

Centre David Jacky would need to overcome a hand injury to play after missing the minor semi-final win against Tweed Coast on Saturday.