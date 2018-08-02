Seagulls lad selected for state team

RISING TALENT: U12s Ballina Seagulls player Noah Waldock, who has recently been selected for the NSW team.

BALLINA Seagulls junior Noah Waldock will represent NSW in the U12s Rugby League National Championships in Adelaide.

The St Francis Xavier primary school student is a versatile player that excels at fullback.

He can also play centre and progressed through selection trials at Grafton, Tamworth and Mudgee before going into camp for training with the NSW team at Narrabeen last month.

"He is such a humble kid, never bragging or talking himself up and he has been a joy to coach," team manager and club treasurer Vicki Tymmons said.

"He is a team player and has always had so much passion for the game.

"My husband calls him poker face because nothing fazes him and you could put him anywhere on the field."

Ballina continues to be a breeding ground for rugby league players with Mitchell Aubusson, Brian Kelly, Nick Meaney and James Roberts all currently in the NRL.

The current first Seagulls first grade side is made up almost entirely of players who have come through the junior ranks and have won four of the past five NRRRL premierships.

"It's really special for Noah to make this team. The last one I remember reaching that level is Brian Kelly," Tymmons said.

"The kids love our NRL players and a lot of the times we'll have guys like Mitchell Aubusson come back.

"The boys get just as excited when our first grade players come to games and they really look up to them, too.

"We make sure the kids know that most of them came through our junior system and people often ask what we're doing here to have so much success."

Noah will head back to Sydney this weekend for more training with his NSW team.

Tymmons said his biggest supporters had been his parents Jayson and Lauren Waldock.

"His mum would be his biggest fan and he thrives on hearing her cheering him on down the sideline," Tymmons said.

"She has a passion for the game and has been involved with the club as treasurer and other roles over the years.

"His father said he has been really humble about his selection and has shown a lot of maturity coming back from the Sydney camp."