Seagulls dig deep for cancer fight

DIGGING DEEP: Ballina's specially designed jerseys auctioned off as part of its cancer fundraiser for Luka Monroe.

DIGGING DEEP: Ballina's specially designed jerseys auctioned off as part of its cancer fundraiser for Luka Monroe. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

BALLINA Seagulls have helped raise thousands of dollars for five-year-old Luka Monroe and his cancer treatment.

The Seagulls had special jerseys designed which have been auctioned off raising $13,770.

There was also a charity motorbike ride organised by Troy Daley and Mick Koellner which raised $14,000.

Luka's father Ben donated $3000 back to cancer charities while Ballina assistant coach Matt Barber bought one of the jerseys in the auction and donated it to the Monroe family.

Ben and his daughter Isabella were presented with the jerseys along with the rest of the auction buyers after the Seagulls played at Kingsford Smith Park on Sunday.

"It's an incredible amount of money to raise and something the club is really proud of,” event organiser Scott Redford said.

"A lot of people support our club and this was our chance to give something back to the community.

"Ben was overwhelmed by the support and he was really adamant about donating some of the money to other people.”

Former NRL player and current captain coach Jamie Lyon attracted the most attention with his jersey going for $1550.

Current first graders Jack Durheim and Nic Ritter also chipped in by buying back their own jerseys.

It was a big day on the field for the Seagulls with a 44-6 win over Murwillumbah in Ladbrokes Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

The win puts them two points clear of the Mustangs on top of the ladder with the minor premiership and home semi-final in sight.

"We're going all right, I'm happy with we're at but there's a long way to go yet,” Lyon said.