ALL SET: The Ballina Seagulls will play Murwillumbah in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League grand final this Sunday.
Seagulls are set to fly in NRRRL

Mitchell Craig
3rd Sep 2019 5:05 PM
A CONFIDENT Ballina is set for a third straight grand final appearance in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina, on Sunday.

The Seagulls finished the competition rounds as minor premiers and could win their fifth premiership since 2013.

They take on a Murwillumbah side which won first grade grand finals in 2012 and 2016.

Most of the current Ballina team has won premierships together but there's a handful of players set for their first grand final at the club.

Captain-coach Jamie Lyon is among the new faces along with centre Ray Buchanan, front-rower Andrew Bracek, lock Hayden Hansen and second-rower Jack Durheim.

"We're all pretty relaxed at the moment and we'll ramp things up a bit more at training this week,” Lyon said.

"We have a few new faces and guys that haven't won grand finals so they'll really enjoy the week.”

Buchanan is a Ballina junior who found his way back to the club while Durheim was a new addition after a season out of the game.

Bracek and Hansen landed at the Seagulls having known front-rower Nick Ritter and fullback Oliver Regan from their time playing together in the Queensland Cup for Redcliffe.

"Ray started the year in reserve grade. He has a really good attitude to training and deserves his spot,” Lyon said.

"Jack has probably been our standout over the last month and I've been really impressed with Andrew Bracek during that time, too.”

The team is still made up mostly of Ballina juniors including halfback Jess Perry, centre Kel Seather, hooker Michael Dwane, second-rower Anthony Colman and winger Zac Beecher.

"It's a credit to the club and guys like Brad Mansfield, Rod Sironen and Al Perry who have made a big effort in developing the juniors over the years,” Lyon said.

The NRRRL grand final kicks off at 2.45pm.

