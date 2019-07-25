Seachange will bring more tourists, and that's okay

THE new season of Seachange, the reboot from the popular series created by Deb Cox, is coming soon with the first episode to premiere on August 6.

I had a chance to see part of the first episode thanks to Channel 9, and I am happy to report that the story is engaging, the pace is fast and it's quite funny, just how I remember the series from the years when I was just a new arrival to the country.

Seachange was one of the first Australian series I actually watched and followed.

Back then, I used to watch ABC's Playschool, because children's programs are really good for improving vocabulary and to get used to the Australian accent - presenters normally speak slower than normal and take special care on explaining things more carefully.

My first impression of the new series is that Seachange really highlights the natural beauty of the Northern Rivers, particularly Brunswick Heads.

When I commented on that in the newsroom, I got the typical response you get around here: 'oh no, more annoying tourists will come to the area!'

I understand trying to get to the supermarket in Byron Bay is almost impossible during school holidays or festival time, but the reality is that Byron Bay, and most of the Byron Shire and a big chunk of the Northern Rivers, depends on that healthy influx of tourists.

Let's recognise we live in a wonderful corner of the world and that many people like to visit us, and let's make peace with that idea, or heaven will quickly become hell in our own minds.

Because I can see the Seachange effect starting to translate into more tourists very soon.