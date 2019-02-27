Seachange reboots on the Northern Rivers

SEACHANGERS: Creator and writer Deb Cox, NSW Minister for the Arts Don Harwin, Sigrid Thornton, Nationals candidate for Ballina Ben Franklin and Lois Randall from Every Cloud Prodictions.

SEACHANGE, one of Australia's most beloved TV series, starring Sigrid Thornton, is set for a re-boot with Brunswick Heads standing in as the mythic town of Pearl Bay.

A clearly star struck Ben Franklin, the Nationals candidate for Ballina, joined Ms Thornton and the shows creator Deb Cox along with the NSW minister for the Arts Don Harwin in Bruns for the announcement that Create NSW would join Screen Australia to fund the the Nine Network Series.

Ms Thornton said the production would be filmed throughout the region but said, "Brunswick Heads is the hero for this production."

"There is something about Brunswick Heads, a feel that is really authentic, it maintains the relaxed, slow vybe of an Australian seaside village," she said.

"Its critical to have Deb Cox on board, she knows the world and it was her original intention to shoot it here, so its a bit like coming home.

Creator and writer Deb Cox, who lives in Byron Bay, agreed it was as if the show was coming back to its spiritual home.

She was tight-lipped about the identity of any love interest for Ms Thornton's character, Laura Gibson, who had a smouldering relationship with Diver Dan played by David Wenham in the show's first series.

"Enough time had elapsed from the original series for there to be to a whole range of new relationship and life issues to explore," she said.

"Its a fantasy to be back here, so much of the spirit of this region infiltrated itself into the original series," she said.

"Now 22 years later, with a huge number of industry professionals based in the region, it is economically feasible to film here."

Mr Harwin said the filming of the $9 million dollar series would generate up to 300 jobs in NSW.

Ben Franklin praised the production saying it, "builds on the strong relationship that Every Cloud Productions and and local not-for-profit screen organisation Screenworks have developed in promoting the area for high profile productions."