STILL NO SHIRT: Darren McMullen and Brooke Satchwell in an upcoming episode of Seachange. Jon Love
Seachange is 'the highest rating TV drama for 2019'

Javier Encalada
7th Aug 2019 11:26 AM
THE beauty of Brunswick Heads and the nostalgia of Seachange paid off in last night's TV ratings for Channel Nine, who called the first episode of the new reboot series "the highest rating drama of 2019”.

The first episode of the popular TV series aired on Tuesday night on Channel Nine, with a peak audience of 1,599,000 viewers across metropolitan and regional areas. (Metro: 1.142 million / Regional: 457,000).

The data also shows an average audience of 1,105,000 viewers across metropolitan and regional areas (Metro: 787,000/ Regional: 318,000).

The first episode of the series faired as well as the hit reality TV series The Block (featuring Byron Shire resident, presenter Shelly Craft), giving Channel Nine the most viewed non-news programs of the day.

According to Channel Nine, the premiere of Seachange was "the highest rating drama of 2019”.

The episode was the number one show of the night in Melbourne, and dominant in regional centres, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide.

The program was also the winner amongst audiences aged 25-54.

The Seachange reboot was developed and produced by Northern Rivers resident Deb Cox and filmed in Brunswick Heads, Mullumbimby, Billinudgel and other Byron Shire locations.

  • Episode two of Seachange will air Tuesday, August 13, at 840pm on Nine/NBN.
Lismore Northern Star

