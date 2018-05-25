Menu
A 1.5m Dusky Whaler shark found dead in a shark net by Sea Shepherd divers. Photo: Sea Shepherd Australia.
Environment

Sea Shepherd slams 'hand washing' at Ballina Council

25th May 2018 3:34 PM

SEA SHEPHERD has expressed its disappointment that Ballina Council voted against a motion favouring non-lethal shark mitigation methods over the 'disastrous' shark net trial.

"This council non-decision is a hand washing treatment where leadership could have been shown," Sea Shepherd's Jonathan Clark said.

"Public sentiment has turned. Claims of tourism and local business downturns are demonstrably untrue.

"The data from the shark net trial clearly shows it as a complete failure, that even the most ardent net and cull supporters of the past are turning away from nets."

It is Sea Shepherd's position that shark nets and drum lines provide only a false sense of security and that there were several non-lethal technologies that could provide actual safety benefits. Mr Clark said.

"The money already wasted on shark nets could well have been used to further develop effective shark spotting systems utilising human spotters and drone technologies," Mr Clark said.

"Sea Shepherd cares very much about human safety and non-lethal technologies can provide effective safety measures without a negative impact on local marine environments."

ballina shire council dpi sea shepherd shark nets shark net trial
Lismore Northern Star

