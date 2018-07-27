Sea Shepherd campaigners says Byron support vital

UPDATE 11.06am: AS SEA Shepherd's Steve Irwin vessel cruised into Byron Bay, the crew lauded the community for their support of their campaigns over the years.

Managing Director of Sea Shepherd Australia, Jeff Hansen said: "Byron Bay is one of Sea Shepherd's strongest ground support bases for the oceans, under the leadership of our brave and tireless eco warrior, Adam Shostak".

"So many of Sea Shepherd's campaigns over the years in defence of the world's oceans, humanities primary life support system, would simply not have happened without the support of the wonderful Byron Bay community."

Sea Shepherd's flagship the MY Steve Irwin was travelling up the east coast of Australia to Abbott Point with a dozen stops to acknowledge and engage the great work of the Australian communities standing strong for the Great Barrier Reef.

"Sea Shepherd stands proud and strong with Byron in opposition of the Adani coal mine, in defence of the Great Barrier Reef and a liveable climate for our children. United, together, there is nothing we cannot achieve, for if there is one thing worth fighting for on this planet, its life," Mr Hansen said.

Mayor of Byron Shire Council, Simon Richardson welcomed the Steve Irwin and crew.

"Sea Shepherd is a much loved and respected organisation in Byron Shire because we share so many values, especially a deep love of our marine environment and an unwavering commitment to protect it. We wish them all the best for their ongoing vital work," Cr Richardson said.



Tamara Smith, Greens Member for Ballina said she was delighted to be welcoming Jeff Hansen and the crew of M/Y Steve Irwin to the Byron region.

"Sea Shepherd have been strong supporters of my campaign in this region to bring an end to the unscientific and cruel shark nets off Ballina and to protect our Cape Byron Marine Park. The Greens support Sea Shepherd in the effort to Stop Adani and protect the Great Barrier Reef," Ms Smith said.



Australian Actress Isabel Lucas, who was also there to welcome the crew of the Steve Irwin vessel, said: "(The Great Barrier Reef) is an Australian icon and the largest living structure on the planet - and it's dying".

"Ever since my 10th birthday when I snorkelled for the first time on the Great Barrier Reef its beauty and diversity has moved me. I support Sea Shepherd's Operation Reef Defence because we must stop further coal mines being built and warming our oceans and climate. We have to make a stand and stop Adani for our corals and sea life."

The Captain of M/Y Steve Irwin was also happy to anchor in Byron Bay, saying: "We're immensely happy to have sailed the Steve Irwin to Byron Bay in support of the Stop Adani Alliance. I have a seasoned and committed crew standing by to bring the sea-borne element to this most essential campaign,"

Original story: SEA Shepherd's flagship, the M/Y Steve Irwin has arrived at Byron Bay.

The ship is a veteran of Antarctic anti-whaling campaigns and has worked on marine issues in the Great Australian Bight and the Kimberley.

Now it has its sights set on the Adani coal mine.

The ship and crew are travelling up the East Coast promoting awareness of the impact of the mine, finishing at the Abbot Point coal terminal.

M/Y Steve Irwin will anchor at Julian Rocks and Sea Shepherd Australia Managing Director Jeff Hansen will conduct a press conference with mayor of Byron Shire Simon Richardson and Ballina MP Tamara Smith.