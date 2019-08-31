Menu
Neale Genge at Casino RSM Club, 238kW solar array has been fitted to bowling cover roof giving the Club a total solar installation of 438kW being the largest solar installation in Richmond Valley and believed to be the largest Club Solar installation in Australia. Susanna Freymark
Sea of solar on club roof biggest in Australia

Susanna Freymark
31st Aug 2019 9:24 PM
A SEA of solar panels sit atop the roof of the Casino RSM Club.

Manager Neale Genge said the installation of more solar panels on the bowling green roof cost $1.7 million.

Initially a Development Application for a fabric membrane bowling green cover was first approved by Council in 2016, Mr Genge said.

At the time, the estimated cost at the time was $1million.

"Due to a lack of government or sports grants funding the RSM needed to find away to make the construction of a bowling green cover financially viable,” Mr Genge said.

"In 2018 an amended DA was lodged with Richmond Valley Council for the construction of a hard roof bowling green cover with solar panels fitted on top.”

The estimated energy savings and income from solar is $63,000 a year.

At Casino RSM Club, 238kW solar array has been fitted to bowling cover roof giving the Club a total solar installation of 438kW being the largest solar installation in Richmond Valley and believed to be the largest Club Solar installation in Australia. Susanna Freymark

The metal frame was manufactured in Orange and assembled on site in Casino, Mr Genge said.　

AGS Commercial Pty Ltd completed the project of a total roof area of 2,022 square metres.

The new 238kW solar array on the bowling cover roof give the RSM Club a total solar installation of 438kW.

"This makes it the largest solar installation in Richmond Valley and believed to be the largest Club solar installation in Australia,” Mr Genge said.　

Water collected from the roof is stored in 60,000lt of water tanks which have been installed to water the bowling green and surrounds.

For the lawn bowlers it means play continues in wet weather and in the summer heat.　

