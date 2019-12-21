‘Scurrying rat’: McGregor’s warning to Khabib Nurmagomedov

CONOR McGregor has blasted "scurrying rat" Khabib Nurmagomedov as the Irishman targets a rematch with his rival after facing Donald Cerrone.

"The Notorious" has been out the cage since October 2018 after being submitted by bitter rival Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

After a year on the sidelines that has involved nursing a hand injury, 31-year-old McGregor, will make his highly anticipated octagon return against veteran "Cowboy" Cerrone at UFC 246 on Saturday, January 18.

The Irish star wants a quick turnaround and another crack at Nurmagomedov's lightweight title, and has sent the unbeaten Russian a message on his Instagram story.

Accompanied with a picture of himself, McGregor wrote, "Little scurrying rat I'm coming".

UFC boss Dana White has already confirmed McGregor is in line for a rematch against Nurmagomedov should he beat Cerrone - despite the fight taking place at welterweight.

Conor McGregor's warning to Nurmagomedov.

However, Nurmagomedov, who will defend his lightweight belt against Tony Ferguson in April, has insisted he will not give McGregor a rematch.

The 31-year-old grappler has thrown doubt whether he will even fight again after his UFC 249 headliner against Ferguson.

"Well, we don't have a plan for when we're going to finish but I do know it is not over the mountains, as they say," Nurmagomedov told RT Sports.

"That time is very close. I don't want to think about the future, I still have to live to April, I still have to fight, I need to win. So, I don't like to look too far ahead.

"Now we have an opponent, Tony Ferguson, a very serious opponent, and I think it's necessary to have this fight then we'll sit down and think about what's next.

"We'll consider whether there's any point in fighting anymore. There will always be a reason to fight, money, but will we need it? We'll think about it.

"I feel good now. I'm 31 and it's a very good age to fight, and for sport. I'm far from retirement age, but it's around the corner."

