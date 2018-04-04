'Scumbags' steal volunteer's car during RFS meeting

This Nissan Micra - a Wardell woman's 18th birthday present from her family - was stolen while she was at a Rural Fire Service meeting.

A TEENAGER is in shock after "low-life thieves" took her car - an 18th birthday present - while she attended a Rural Fire Service meeting.

Bonnii-Rose Heber, 18, was at a meeting of the RFS Wardell brigade last night.

When she returned home, she realised her car - a Nissan Micra given to her by her family for her 18th birthday - was gone.

"My car was at home while I was at the meeting and when we got home it wasn't there," she said.

"Our neighbour came over to tell us that they heard four doors slam and saw my car drive off.

"They also stole my keys and my laptop, and my mum's iPad, and that's what we know of so far."

Ms Heber has been a member of the RFS for three years, since shewas 16, and her mum has been a volunteer for 30 years.

She said she needed her car to get to work and school - she is studying for her HSC this year.

"Mum and I are still a bit shaken... it doesn't really feel real," she said.

The car is a "pinkish" Nissan Micra with distinctive RM Williams bullhorns on the front bonnet and back window.

It also had green P-plates.

The NSW registration plates are BR 06 RR.

Both Ms Heber and her mum, Jo Heber, have taken to Facebook in a desperate attempt to find the car.

The news has angered the community, and many people have offered to help look.

Tracy Newport wrote: "Hope u get it back in one piece... low life thieves."

Marc Huxley posted: "Bloody hell. There are some pure assholes around. Sorry to hear about your loss. Hope you catch the low life scum and get back your stolen items. I have had stuff stolen out of my ute, including fire fighting PPE. Luckily most of the fire gear was dumped and found. Also the personal gear was not."

Sandra Guy said: "Oh the bloody mongrels... hope you're okay and hope they find them. I can't believe that."

Anyone with information about the theft should call Ballina police on 6681 8699.