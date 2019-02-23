Sculley set to finish season on top of the board

BIG SEASON Lennox Head surf lifesaver Hannah Sculley will look to win the board section of the Ocean 6 Series today.

BIG SEASON Lennox Head surf lifesaver Hannah Sculley will look to win the board section of the Ocean 6 Series today. Shane Myers

ROOKIE sensation Hannah Sculley will look to seal a breakout season by winning the First National Real Estate board series at Wanda Beach today.

The Lennox Head product won the fourth round of the Nutri-Grain ironwoman at Currumbin on the Gold Coast last month and has a 43 point lead in the board series.

Sculley now represents Northcliffe and is the only athlete to win two rounds of the board series.

The 20-year-old is rising through the ranks after coming back from a shoulder reconstruction which saw here miss most of last season.

Originally born in Wagga Wagga, Sculley moved to Lennox Head with her family a year later and lived 200m from the beach.

"Coming from Wagga, my parents said if we wanted to go to the beach, we had to do nippers and learn,” she said.

"I just did surf club and I grew up on the board. Originally I was a board paddler, beach flagger.”

But Sculley picked up a ski as soon as she was allowed to compete and becoming an ironwoman was always her goal.

The shoulder problems that required surgery could have stopped her but Sculley knew she was capable of mixing it with the best.

"I always knew if I worked hard I could get up there with them,” she said.

"At training every now and then I was matching it with them, it was just that consistency (that was missing).

"I think when I had the shoulder surgery, some people were asking if I was going to go back and I felt like I had unfinished business, I felt I could go better than I had.”

Sculley and Lennox Head's Tanyn Lyndon were ranked 11th overall heading into the final ironman and ironwoman Nutri-Grain round today.