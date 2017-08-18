25°
SCU to turbo charge the 2018 academic year

Alison Paterson
| 18th Aug 2017 3:27 PM
TURBO CHARGE: Southern Cross University Vice chancellor Adam Shoemaker said the university will offer 40 $2500 scholarships for the 2018 academic year to help attrarct the best and brightest students of all ages.
SOUTHERN Cross University has announced it will turbo-charge its approach to attracting and retaining the best and brightest students of all ages.

As SCU prepares for it's Open Day on Sunday at the Lismore campus, Vice Chancellor Professor Adam Shoemaker announced on Friday the university will award 40 new $2500 scholarships which will be known as Southern Cross Scholar.

"We are taking a new approach to the next academic year and we have decided to turbo-charge this new approach,” he said.

"SCU new program Southern Cross Scholar will award 40 $2500 scholarships as part of our mission to attract and retain the most talented students of all ages.”

A more flexible approach to the academic year also makes studying easier when people are already busy with work and family life, Prof Shoemaker said

"This will make university study more modular so people can come and study and balance their work life better,” he said.

"This is an amazing campus and we are so fortunate to have it in the Lismore community.”

Prof Shoemaker said there was no case of regional universities being considered second best.

"Not only is Lismore the headquarters of the Southern Cross University, it is also the world headquarters for our students,” he said.

"Courses which have been created in the backyards of Lismore are now offering amazing opportunities for graduates in the front yards of the world.”

Prof Shoemaker said some innovative new degrees including Law and Creative Writing, Law and Psychology are speaking to the region and adding value.

"The new Coastal Engineering, well people might have said before the floods, why do you need this,” he said.

"But now this qualification which equips graduates for a range of settings involving systems and infrastructure in the coastal zone, including municipal and government authorities, water supply and management, you can imagine how flexible this degree will be in the future.”

SCU Open Day is on Sunday August 20 between 10am and 3 pm and information is available here.

Topics:  northern rivers education scu scu scholarships southern cross university

