SCU takes science to a splendid place

BUSY: The SCU Science tent was a popular destination between music shows at Splendour in the Grass 2017. Stills In Time

NEVER trust an atom... they make up everything. But you can trust Splendour in the Gras when they say that The Science Tent will blow audiences minds again this weekend.

Splendour has teamed up with Southern Cross University and some of the country's best communicators to offer an explosion of rocket fuel for young people's brains and a program jam-packed full of interesting stuff.

Do sharks like music? Are you smarter than a slime mould?

Why are there millions of serial killers lurking inside of you?

If you have tickets to the festival, get ready to connect with science in new and awesome ways, such as:

The Great Science Squabble

With Prof Alan Duffy from Swinburne University and Laura Wells.

What happens when you put a bunch of scientists on stage and throw questions at them, where there's no right answer and nobody is keeping score? It will be the greatest science quiz show to hit Splendour since, like, never.

Save The Box! Break The Taboos And Look After The Lady Garden.

With Ruth Gordon, Australia New Zealand Gynaecological Oncology Group.

Lady garden, va jay-jay, vertical smile, map of Tassie... Now that we've got your attention, 16 women are diagnosed every day in Australia with a gynaecological cancer and four women lose their life.

These women are rarely talked about, but lives depend on being able to recognise the symptoms and having the best treatments to improve lives and survival.

Find out what you need to do to look after yours at The Science Tent!

What Does Sound Look Like?

Celeste de Mezieres, Griffith University.

Yanny or Laurel?

Delving into the vibrational phenomena known as 'cymatics' and the physics behind the mechanical waves of sound, de Mezieres will explore its components and how it can be transformed into an artistic visual display.

When it's time to give your ears a break, let your eyes do the listening and behold the sight of sound.

The Cosmic Story Of You

Alan Duffy, Swinburne University.

Almost certainly you know when and where you were born, perhaps even something of your family tree going back generations. But your history is so much longer and more complex than that. Alan Duffy will take you through the cosmic story of you, in which you have journeyed through exploding stars, crashing galaxies and spent billions of years adrift.