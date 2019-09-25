SCU soccer juniors bring home the gold

MEDALS ALL-ROUND: Junior teams from the SCU soccer academy had a successful year on the Gold Coast.

SOUTHERN Cross University has completed a successful year in the Gold Coast Junior Premier League with four of its six teams playing finals.

The final series came to a climax over the weekend with SCU under-12 boys taking out the title in their division after a tense penalty shootout with Surfers Paradise at Musgrave.

They took the lead early through Pleiades Kerry but Surfers Paradise hit back before half time after a deflected free kick found their striker in perfect position.

Straight after the break Surfers took an unexpected lead from a penalty but Joe Mackney levelled the match up for SCU just before the final whistle to send the game to extra time.

With windy conditions playing havoc on an uneven pitch extra time couldn't separate the sides.

The young men held their nerve best in the penalty shootout to take the trophy.

In others finals matches the university's 16s girls went down 3-1 to Mudgeeraba after showing great determination to make the final.

The 14s girls were extremely unlucky in a 1-0 loss to Gold Coast Magic playing some amazing football for such a young side while the 15s boys made semi-final.

General manager Scott Collis says that the season has a successful one both on and off the field.

"The Academy has continued to grow thanks to the support of SCU and a wonderful group of coaches,” Collis said. "It was especially pleasing to see our girls compete for the first time and to have both sides make the finals was a testament to the talent of girls in our region.”