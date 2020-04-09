SCU scientist has solution to a HUGE problem

HELPING HANDS: Grace Russell and Aisleen Dilks on board the Whale Song vessel, with the Centre for Whale Research, Western Australia. Photo: Supplied

HELPING HANDS: Grace Russell and Aisleen Dilks on board the Whale Song vessel, with the Centre for Whale Research, Western Australia. Photo: Supplied

ANYONE who has ever tried to measure a whale will know how difficult that is.

Researchers often have to measure a whale’s size and body condition for their studies, however Southern Cross University PhD candidate and scientist Grace Russell has come up with a solution to this large problem.

For an upcoming study, Ms Russell plans to use unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, to photograph the whales from above, before taking measurements from the photographs.

“I’ll use photogrammetry techniques to get morphometric (size and shape) measurements and individual body condition,” she said.

Ms Russell will use this data to compare the whales’ body condition within different reproductive classes such as juveniles, adults, pregnant whales, lactating whales and calves, and make comparisons between their northward and southbound migrations.

“I am also aiming to compare the west and east coast populations of humpback whales, and how this may differ between the two putative distinct breeding populations,” she said.

“In the face of a changing environment and increasing human activity, it’s vital to understand how species respond to stressors in their environment, so that we are able to help mitigate the negative impacts on population recovery, health and growth.”

She said measuring a whale’s body condition is one way to monitor individual and population level health.

“Body condition is a reflection of a whale’s foraging success in the feeding grounds and it will have an impact on the amount of time they are able to spend in their breeding grounds reproducing, competing for breeding opportunities, or calving,” she said.

“This will also influence how much energy a mother will be able to pass onto her calves; this energy is vital for calf growth and survival.”

Ms Russell said improving our understanding of body condition in free-living whales can lead to improved knowledge on reproductive capacity, population health and viability, and understanding responses to environmental and anthropogenic changes.

“Despite its importance, little information is available on the relationship between humpback migration and body condition,” she said.

“Increasing our understanding of migration patterns in relation to body condition may help us predict future consequences of climate change, and how this may impact their migration or their reproductive success.”

With funding from the Holsworth Wildlife Research Endowment/Ecological Society of Australia, Ms Russell will use drones to gain vertical images of humpback and blue whales in Australian waters.

After the COVID-19 outbreak delayed her west coast research, she is set to start mapping creatures on the east coast in early June.