SCU named on top universities list

SOUTHERN Cross University has been named among the top 150 universities in the world under 50 years old, by the Times Higher Education Young University Rankings.

The University has also been named in the Top 50 of Generation Y universities.

The Young University Rankings apply the same performance indicators as the overall THE World University Rankings, with young universities measured on their teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry income.

The methodology has been carefully recalibrated to reflect the special characteristics of younger universities.

Vice Chancellor Professor Adam Shoemaker said the rankings were evidence of the University's progressive approach to its teaching and research.

"Southern Cross is clearly one of the fastest-rising young universities in the top 150 bracket," he said.

"That is no surprise. Our wide-ranging research - from citizen science to marine science; from osteopathy to organics; is both distinctive and important.

"Just last week Southern Cross University doctoral graduate, Vicki Martin, was part of a group of 41 international scientists whose work was published in the premier journal Science - one of the two most highly-ranked such journals in the world.

"The article highlighted the ways in which climate change is causing species all over the world to shift where they normally live, and the impact this has on not just ecosystems, but also human wellbeing, and the climate itself."

The Times Higher Education Young University Rankings results complement the University's achievements in the most recent Excellence in Research for Australia national report, which rated research 'at world standard or above' in 24 key research areas.

