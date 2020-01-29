University issues coronavirus warning to staff and students

Southern Cross University vice chancellor and president Professor Adam Shoemaker has today issued a warning about the risks of the coronavirus to staff and students. PHOTO: Marc Stapelberg

SOUTHERN Cross University has today issued a four-pronged response to the risks around coronavirus.

Vice Chancellor Professor Adam Shoemaker wrote to all staff and students across the university's nine campuses in four states.

"Our priority is to ensure the ongoing health and wellbeing of all our staff and students and we are taking a prudent and considered approach to dealing with these issues, following the very best advice available," he said.

The Vice Chancellor has been in direct contact with Commonwealth and NSW Health authorities and a university taskforce is monitoring the situation daily.

"While the impact on the University community at this stage appear relatively small we are still taking this situation very seriously," Professor Shoemaker said.

Coronavirus is a deadly virus that has originated in Wuhan, China, where it has been responsible for 100 deaths. It has been detected in several other countries.

Southern Cross University has outlined four key initial responses:

Anyone who develops a fever, cough, sore throat or shortness of breath within 14 days of travel to China - or after contact with a person with a confirmed case of - coronavirus, should immediately isolate themselves from other people, contact their GP or local emergency department and call the healthdirect helpline 1800 022 222.

All other University operations and facilities are open for business as usual.

From today, the University has suspended all non-essential travel to Asia for a period of three weeks, so as not to unnecessarily expose staff or students to risk.

A special communications line has also been created to communicate with the University about the coronavirus epidemic.

"These measures will be monitored over the coming days as further information is shared and top level advice received," Prof Shoemaker said.