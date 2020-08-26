SCU gets ‘exceptionally capable’ new vice chancellor

SOUTHERN Cross University has appointed Professor Tyrone Carlin as its new Vice Chancellor and President.

Prof Carlin moves into the role after two years as Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic) accompanied by a wide-ranging career with other institutions, including the University of Sydney.

He succeeds Professor Adam Shoemaker, who has accepted the role of Vice Chancellor at Victoria University in Melbourne.

Following a University Council meeting today, Chancellor Nick Burton Taylor said he was delighted to announce Prof Carlin as the new Vice Chancellor.

“Professor Carlin has proved himself an exceptionally capable leader in his role as Deputy Vice Chancellor,” he said.

“He has re-focussed our academic offering and has mapped out a vision for how it will be delivered.

“His appointment also provides Southern Cross with continuity during a period of challenge and reform.

“Professor Carlin has been central in formulating Southern Cross’s response to the COVID-19 crisis and it will give the university confidence in maintaining that course.”

The Chancellor paid tribute to Professor Shoemaker’s tenure, thanking him for the energy and passion he brought to the role.

“Southern Cross, under Adam’s leadership, experienced renewed growth and strong community standing,” Mr Burton Taylor said.

“We wish him success with his new role in Melbourne.”

Professor Carlin, who will formally take the helm on September 28, said Southern Cross was a vibrant institution with deep veins of quality and a commitment to delivering impact through its teaching and research.

“It is an enormous privilege to have the opportunity to serve the university community as its next Vice Chancellor and I look with optimism to what we can accomplish together in coming years,” he said.