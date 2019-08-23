SCU celebrates 25 years of art

CELEBRATION: SCU Bachelor of Visual Arts graduate Guido van Helten will feature as part of the uni's 25 Years 25 Artists exhibition to celebrate the institution's 25th anniversary. Last year he painted a 10-storey mural at SCU's Gold Coast campus.

CELEBRATION: SCU Bachelor of Visual Arts graduate Guido van Helten will feature as part of the uni's 25 Years 25 Artists exhibition to celebrate the institution's 25th anniversary. Last year he painted a 10-storey mural at SCU's Gold Coast campus. Elise Derwin

SINCE first being established in Lismore in 1994, Southern Cross University has seen many changes, but according to a university spokeswoman, one thing which has stayed in the same is the institution's focus on "developing artistic culture”.

As part of the university's 25 year anniversary celebrations, artworks from SCU alumni artists were selected to be part of a landmark 25 Years 25 Artists exhibition, which celebrates 25 years of art and design students.

The exhibition aims to showcase a variety of artistic expression including painting, sculpture, installation, video and mixed media. The curators endeavoured to represent a range of gender and age.

A Southern Cross University spokeswoman this exhibition hopes to capture the achievements of the alumni of SCU's art and design course and to "acknowledge the powerful exchange that takes place in an educational setting for artists”.

The spokeswoman said throughout the university's operation, SCU has "supported the development of artistic culture regionally, nationally and internationally and the individual art practices of over 696 art and design students and more than 50 staff members”.

She said the art and design course has evolved with the current trends in art education and demand from students, reflected in the recent shift from a Bachelor of Visual Arts to a Bachelor of Art and Design, and this historical exhibition highlights a number of artistic alumni.

The spokeswoman said when selecting the alumni for 25 Years 25 Artists, the curatorial team looked for artists who had sustained their art practice over time and are continuing to achieve a high level of competency.

"This may have been in a single medium or through a diversity of mediums and contexts,” she said.

"The depth of the selected artists' practices was considered not only for technical competence but also in terms of innovation and originality.”

Chosen SCU alumni includes Daniel Clemmett, Leah Thiessen, Dan McDonnell, Karlee Rawkins, Lyndall Adams, Hugo de Waal, Frederika Perey, Sonia York-Pryce, Isaac Patmore, Valentina Palonen, Annique Goldenberg, Mic Eales, Mercy Bayard, Melissa Harvey, Samuel Tupou, Dr Kate Dunn, Frances Belle Parker, Chico Monks, Dr Vaughn Pinxit, Vitor Dos Santos, Guido Van Helten, Dr Fiona Fell, Susan Gourley, Bryce Anderson and Emily Imeson.

Community members are encouraged to visit the exhibition at the Southern Cross University Lismore campus on Military Rd, East Lismore.

For more information and to view the exhibition map, visit https://www.scu.edu.au/about/history/25th-anniversary/25-artists-exhibition/.

The 25 Years 25 Artists exhibition ends September 1.