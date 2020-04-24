SCU Board Riders just riding the wave

SURFING is one of the great Australian past times and one of the few sports still allowed under the coronavirus restrictions.

While the surf is not top of mind for most people at the moment, it is a fantastic way to get out and exercise in a unique environment, unlike any other.

Lloyd Mathers, from the Southern Cross University Board Riders club, said surfing’s popularity comes around because few sports match it.

“It’s one of the most unique and hard to replicate experiences, getting barrelled is one of the best feelings in the world because you can’t manufacture it, you have to go out there and do it and you’re at the complete mercy of nature,” Mathers said.

The SCU Board Riders club exists for students of Southern Cross University but is also open to non-students and former students, whether your interest is in competitive or social surfing.

“The Australian University Championships is when we usually come together but we run some social stuff whether it’s some contests with a beach barbecue or sometimes when there’s no surf we all grab some beers and hang out,”

“It’s about trying to do that social aspect as well, for a while we didn’t have many people join because they thought we were super serious, so in recent times we’ve tried to tone in back a bit to have that serious side but also that fun side as well,” Mathers said.

Staying home and staying safe is the priority for everyone currently but surfing is accessible to beginners.

“You’d hate to look back in life and say ‘I’d have loved to try that’, there’s a reason it’s really popular, it’s an addictive sport … you don’t know if you don’t have a go,” Mathers said.

According to an official statement for Surfing NSW, surfers are being urged to be smart about how they surf the waves during these times.

This includes maintaining social distancing measures in the water, not travelling to surf and only surfing at your local beach, treating the surf as exercise and avoid congregating.

For more information about the SCU Board Riders, see their Facebook page.