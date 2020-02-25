Menu
DVC Mary Spongberg received the Athena SWAN Institutional Bronze Award at a gala dinner on Thursday.
SCU awarded for boosting gender diversity in science

Holly Cormack
25th Feb 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 26th Feb 2020 9:00 AM
SOUTHERN Cross University has been granted an Athena SWAN Institutional Bronze Award presented by Science in Australia Gender Equity (SAGE).

The award recognises the university's commitment to advancing the careers of women, trans and gender diverse individuals in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and medicine (STEMM) disciplines.

The award was accepted by deputy vice chancellor (Research) Professor Mary Spongberg at a Gala Dinner, held at the Adelaide Town Hall on February 20.

Achieving a Bronze Institution Award requires an institution to demonstrate a solid foundation for improving gender equity in STEMM.

"Our action plan commits Southern Cross to providing a safe and respectful workplace, flexible work arrangements and to developing our women researchers in STEMM and other disciplines," Professor Spongberg said.

"Diversity is critical to innovation and as a DVCR (deputy vice chancellor) it is very important to me to promote diversity in all our research activities."

Professor Adam Shoemaker, vice chancellor and chair of the University's newly created Gender Equity Committee, has introduced Key Performance Indicators (KPI) in this area for each of the senior executives.

"There is no doubt that achieving gender equity is a top priority for the university. We believe in it totally," Professor Shoemaker said.

"I believe our strong participation in the Athena SWAN program will assist us to attract, retain and to advance our talented STEMM staff and students."

"Beyond the STEMM disciplines, we are equally sure that the initiative will embed cultural change which will enhance the development of the entire university."

"Finally, we have actioned change across the university and - with the strong support of our HR colleagues - have embedded new attitudes towards gender success in operational plans for each work unit."

The Athena SWAN Awards panel noted Southern Cross University's commitment to considering gender equity outside of the binary, and the ongoing commitment to equity, and indeed gender equity, for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

