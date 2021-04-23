Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Tesla is facing more scrutiny over its Autopilot system following the fatal crash in Texas.
Tesla is facing more scrutiny over its Autopilot system following the fatal crash in Texas.
Motoring

Scrutiny of Tesla grows after apparently driverless fatal crash

23rd Apr 2021 12:02 PM

Tesla came under renewed scrutiny Thursday following a report its cars could be fooled into driving with no one behind the wheel, as two senators demanded a vigorous federal probe of a fatal crash in Texas.

- Also Thursday, Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Ed Markey of Massachusetts urged US auto safety regulators to forcefully respond to the Texas crash, noting that Tesla has been "criticized for misrepresenting the capabilities of their vehicles' automated driving and driver assistance systems, giving drivers a false sense of security."

Originally published as Scrutiny of Tesla grows after apparently driverless fatal crash

crash driverless car motoring tesla

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Call to defer Murwillumbah school closures

        Premium Content Call to defer Murwillumbah school closures

        Education The Tweed Shire Council has called on the state defer the Murwillumbah Education Campus project.

        • 23rd Apr 2021 11:30 AM
        Farmers fear water woes if Rous extracts from Plateau

        Premium Content Farmers fear water woes if Rous extracts from Plateau

        News Rous planning to extract 1.2GL of water from the Alstonville Plateau

        Boutique art gallery with river views planned

        Premium Content Boutique art gallery with river views planned

        News A former farm shed could get a brand new life with this creative Northern Rivers’...

        Pistol, rifles for Nimbin man’s own protection, court told

        Premium Content Pistol, rifles for Nimbin man’s own protection, court told

        News Man faced court after police allegedly found guns, drugs at his home