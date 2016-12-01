33°
Scrubbing out those mobile phone black spots

1st Dec 2016 12:18 PM
These mobile phone towers will be come a common sight on the Northern Rivers
These mobile phone towers will be come a common sight on the Northern Rivers

BLACK spots for mobile coverage in the Northern Rivers will be fixed thanks to four new base stations to be established, Federal member for Page Kevin Hogan has announced.

The installation has been made possible under the second round of the Australian Government's Mobile Black Spot Program.

"I'm pleased to announce new coverage for Dunoon, Koonorigan, Mount Burrell and Nymboida and areas surrounding these villages,” Mr Hogan said.

"This is a great win for our community, particularly given that we did so well under Round 1 of this program.

"Under Round 1, more than $10 million is being invested to build 16 base stations which will fix 90 of the 141 black spots identified by the community.

"With the four new base stations announced today, plus the four I announced during the election campaign, mobile coverage across the Northern Rivers will be vastly improved within the next 18 to 24 months.”

The locations for round 2 of the Mobile Black Spot Program were selected following an appeal to the public to nominate black spots.

"The new base stations across our community is due to the efforts of the community in identifying black spot locations and advocating for them to be fixed,” Mr Hogan said.

More information about the Coalition Government's Mobile Black Spot Program can be found at www.communications.gov.au/mbsp.

Facts about the round one towers

  • The new or upgraded towers under Round 1 will be located at Babyl Creek, Bentley, two at Bonalbo, Copmanhurst, Ettrick, Hernani, Lower Peacock, Nymboida, Culmaran Creek and Piora.

  • The black spots that will be fixed under Round 1 are at Afterlee, Alstonville, Angourie, Babyl Creek, Ballina. Bean Creek, Bentley, Bingeebeebra Creek, Black Rocks, Blaxlands Creek, Bonalbo, Boomi Creek, Boorabee Park, Bottle Creek, Boundary Road, Cambridge Plateau, Casino, Cedar Point, Codrington, Collins Creek, Copmanhurst, Culmaran Creek, Doubtful Creek, Dyraaba, East Lismore, Eden Creek, Edenville, Ellangowan, Ellis Road, Ettrick, Evans Head, Fairy Hill, Ghinni Ghi, Goonellabah, Gorge Creek, Grafton, Green Pigeon, Hernani, Iluka, Iron Pot Creek, Joes Box, Junction Hill, Kyogle, Leeville, Little Back Creek, Lower Bottle Creek, Lower Duck Creek, Lower Dyraaba, Lower Peacock, Mylneford, Nymboida, Old Bonalbo, Paddy's Flat, Pagans Flat, Peacock Creek, Pearces Creek, Pines Road, Piora, Rous, Rous Mill, Ruthven, Sandilands, Sextonville, Shannon Brook, Smiths Creek, South Arm, South Gundurimba, Tabulam, Therese Creek, Tooloom, Toonumbar, Toonumbar Dam, Tucki Tucki, Tunglebung, Upper Duck Creek, Whiteman Creek, Wollongbar, Woolners Arm, Wooloweyah, Wyrallah, Yabbra and Yamba.

  • Black spots will also be fixed on Bagotville Road between Bagotville and Coolgardie, Bentley Road between Bentley and Boorabee Park, Evans Head road between Evans Head and Woodburn, Lindendale Road between Lindendale and Chesworths Lane, Sheppard Street between Tallowood Ave and Canning Drive and Summerland Way between Grafton and Junction Hill.

  • New mobile base stations announced during the election campaign are at Nammoona, Ramornie, Yorklea, and Kyogle.

Lismore Northern Star
