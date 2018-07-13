Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This Amethystine python had to get surgery at Marlin Coast Veterinary Hospital after swallowing a stuffed children's toy.
This Amethystine python had to get surgery at Marlin Coast Veterinary Hospital after swallowing a stuffed children's toy.
Environment

Toy too much to swallow

by Jack Lawrie
13th Jul 2018 3:40 PM

AN amethystine python will be feeling more than a tummy-ache for a while after vets removed a stuffed toy cow from its gullet.

The python was brought into Marlin Coast Veterinary Hospital last week by handlers from Miss Hiss Reptiles.

 

This Amethystine python had to get surgery at Marlin Coast Veterinary Hospital after swallowing a stuffed children's toy.
This Amethystine python had to get surgery at Marlin Coast Veterinary Hospital after swallowing a stuffed children's toy.

 

After several attempts to get the python to regurgitate the toy using fluid and anti-inflammation therapy, staff had no choice but to operate.

Veterinarian Dr Peter Baratt who performed the survey said it was an interesting thing to come back from holiday for.

 

This Amethystine python had to get surgery at Marlin Coast Veterinary Hospital after swallowing a stuffed children's toy.
This Amethystine python had to get surgery at Marlin Coast Veterinary Hospital after swallowing a stuffed children's toy.

 

"It all went very routinely and the snake is now recovering," he said.

Amethystine pythons, also known as scrub pythons, can grow to more than five metres long.

A mature python such as this one could eat animals as large as wallabies, but Dr Baratt said a stuffed toy is a different story.

"I know of a couple incidents like this. I can remember doing one where a snake striking at a cat swallowed a towel and had to have it removed surgically," he said.

cairns editors picks python snakes

Top Stories

    For better or worse: Terminally ill man marries soul mate

    premium_icon For better or worse: Terminally ill man marries soul mate

    News CHARITY My Wedding Wish gifts weddings to the terminally ill ... and together with the generosity of local businesses, made a couple's dream wedding happen.

    • 13th Jul 2018 3:39 PM
    Diabetes expert won't rule out miracle plant theory

    premium_icon Diabetes expert won't rule out miracle plant theory

    Health "If that's what they believe I'm not going to say, 'no that's wrong'

    PHOTOS: Groms hit the waves for surfing competition

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Groms hit the waves for surfing competition

    News There are competitors from as far away as America and Japan

    • 13th Jul 2018 3:00 PM
    Ever wanted to live in the CBD? Here's your chance

    Ever wanted to live in the CBD? Here's your chance

    Council News Shop-top living revitalises the CBD and boosts housing choice

    Local Partners