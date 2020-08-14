Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Coffs Harbour police station sign NSW. 26 April 2016.
Coffs Harbour police station sign NSW. 26 April 2016.
Crime

Screwdriver assault in South Grafton carpark

Adam Hourigan
14th Aug 2020 10:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GRAFTON Police are urging people with information regarding an assault in South Grafton to come forward.

The alleged incident took place in the car park of Coles South Grafton between 12.45pm and 1pm on Monday, August 10.

Police allege an altercation between two males started in the main car park before continuing onto Bligh Street, near the bus stop behind the shopping complex. They believed one of the males was armed with a screwdriver.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Grafton Police on 6642 0222 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Information is treated in strict confidence.

Police ask for people to quote Police Report E 147406002.

assault clarence crime grafton police south grafton
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        4 men allegedly involved in fatal Ballina fight face court

        Premium Content 4 men allegedly involved in fatal Ballina fight face court

        News JESSE Vilkelis-Curas, 24, died from injuries sustained during a fight in Ballina.

        'NASTY': Ballina star hurt in NRL, is his dream over?

        Premium Content 'NASTY': Ballina star hurt in NRL, is his dream over?

        News Aubusson was due to equal the Roosters' club record of 302 games

        Problems, safety concerns on new road after just two months

        Premium Content Problems, safety concerns on new road after just two months

        News Boy reportedly “scared” and “shaking” because of speeding cars

        When the bloody hell is Bangalow Rd going to be finished?

        Premium Content When the bloody hell is Bangalow Rd going to be finished?

        News After many months of work on the $11m project, which includes a new overtaking...