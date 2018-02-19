Screenworks gets funding to go national

SCREENWORKS has been named a recipient of Screen Australia Enterprise funding to expand their work across the country.

Up until now, Screenworks has focused on supporting the film indurty in the Northern Rivers, but the latest round of funding for Evolution, their new business initiative, means that Screenworks will scale up their operations.

The new project aims to to discover and support more talented voices and stories from across regional, rural and remote Australia, helping to bring diverse regional Australian stories to national and international screens.

Screenworks General Manager Ken Crouch said the funding means $255,345 over two years.

"This Enterprise Funding is an acknowledgement of our recent success and the hard work by our team to ensure that we can better address the needs of screen industry practitioners in areas outside of the major metropolitan centres" explained Mr Crouch.

The first part of the Evolution project, directly supported by Enterprise funding, is three script development labs which are to be run over 18 months which started in January.

They are for projects from various production companies that will be regional in location and employ local talent.

This initiative will bring larger city-based companies to regional areas to uncover and work with new talent and voices.

The second element of Screenworks Evolution is the implementation of a new organisational structure to support the growth of the business.

To successfully deliver more programs on the ground across regional Australia, Screenworks will contract remote Project Coordinators in each region who will be overseen by the current Programs and Operations Manager, Lisa O'Meara.

With the extra support Screenworks will be able to continue to deliver its existing slate of programs, events and initiatives.

The third element of Evolution is the relationship building and pitching activities where Screenworks will present their products and services to Australia's leading production companies and screen organisations as well as create new international partnerships that will form pathways for regional voices and stories to reach the international marketplace.

"With so many changes across the screen industry including increased online viewing and subscription options, there is an even greater demand for Australian stories," said Mr Crouch.

"We believe that the time is right for Screenworks to step up and become the go-to national service provider for all things screen-related in regional, rural and remote Australia."