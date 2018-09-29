Screenings for seniors that you'll go gaga for

REMAKE: Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in a scene from the movie A Star Is Born.

REMAKE: Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in a scene from the movie A Star Is Born. Neal Preston

SPECIAL screenings for seniors will be held by Event Cinemas Lismore that includes a complimentary cup of tea and Lady Gaga's latest film.

Members of the company's Cinebuzz for Seniors club will receive a free morning tea at 10am every Wednesday throughout October at a 10.30am cinema screening. Senior members tickets are $10.

The films included in October are:

Johnny English Strikes Again (October 3, action / comedy): After a cyber attack reveals the identity of all of the active undercover agents in Britain, Johnny English is forced to come out of retirement to find the mastermind hacker.

In Like Flynn (October 10, action biopic): This biopic depicts Hollywood star Errol Flynn's roustabout early life in Australia before he became an international celebrity. In those days he was an adventurer, opium smuggler, gambler, street fighter, womaniser and gold prospector. Based on Flynn's early autobiography Beam Ends, released in 1937.

First Man (October 17, drama biopic): A look at the life of the astronaut, Neil Armstrong, and the legendary space mission that led to him becoming the first man to walk on the Moon on July 20, 1969. Stars Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy, Jason Clarke, and based on the 2005 book of the same name by James R. Hansen.

A Star is Born (October 24): Seasoned musician Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper) discovers, and falls in love with, struggling artist Ally (Lady Gaga). She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally's career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Jack fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons. This is the fourth remake of this film: the original is from 1932, there was a technicolor 1937 version, a 1954 version with Judy Garland and James Mason, and the 1976 version with Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson. The film received an eight-minute standing ovation at its premiere at the Venice Film Festival on August 31.