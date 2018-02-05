Screen composing bootcamp offers hands on experience

EMERGING screen composers in the Northern Rivers could score a mentorship with two of Australia's most successful screen composers in a screen composing bootcamp.

Screenworks has partnered with music rights organisation APRA AMCOS for Screenworks' Screen Composing Bootcamp 2018, which is all about enhancing the skillset of the participants through a six week mentoring program.

Under the guidance of the composers Adam Gock and John Gray, participants will learn how to refine their skills to meet industry standards.

They will have the opportunity to go to Sydney to work in, and observe the industry practices with their mentors.

In 2006 Adam Gock - one of Australia's most popular contemporary screen composers - alongside Dinesh Wicks established The D.A's Office, a Music and Sound Design company for Film, Television, Radio and television commercials.

They have composed the music for Masterchef (Worldwide), Junior Masterchef, The Apprentice Australia, The Renovators, Sea Patrol, Ten News, Compass (0), as well as commercials for Qantas, Virgin, Instyle Magazine, Hyundai, and Optus.

Recently nominated for an AFI/AACTA, John Gray is a multi-award winning film composer, having written both orchestral and electronic scores for award winning feature films, documentaries and television - some of which have been finalists and winners at The Emmys, Sundance, Montreal, Venice, Berlin and Sydney international film festivals.

He also recently composed for the acclaimed documentary The Opposition, the Emmy Award winning SBS series Go Back to Where You Came From, the ABC documentary series Great Southern Land and the documentary Audience Award Winner at the 2014 Sydney Film Festival Love Marriage in Kabul.

Michelle O'Donnell is the Manager Film and TV at APRA AMCOS and said "APRA AMCOS is committed to nurturing the next generation of composers.”

"We're proud to support this valuable mentoring opportunity for regional screen composers, allowing them to connect with the industry and further their composing career.”

Ken Crouch, CEO of Screenworks said, "this mentoring program has come together after years of running successful screen composing workshops in the Northern Rivers region.”

This opportunity is exclusively available to early career screen composers living in the Northern Rivers region.

For more information and to apply visit www.screenworks.com.au