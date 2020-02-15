Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Environment

‘Screams, 6m flames’: Woman killed in house fire

by Shiloh Payne
15th Feb 2020 2:32 PM | Updated: 2:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

DISTRESSED neighbours say they woke to screams and flames jumping up to 6m above the roof line as a fierce fire took hold at a northeastern Brisbane house early today - killing a woman.

Emergency services were called to Lucy St in Albion just after 3.30am this morning where the front of a house was engulfed in flames.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said five crews worked to extinguish the fire but the occupant - a woman - tragically died in the blaze.

One person has died after a fierce house fire at Albion. Photo: Courier Mail
One person has died after a fierce house fire at Albion. Photo: Courier Mail

A fire truck remains at the scene while investigations continue.

Neighbour Sean Kirk said he woke to the sound of screaming coming from the house.

"The flames were about five or six metres above the roofline," he said.

"One truck arrived and then another and then another, it was just chaos."

He said neighbours on the street were incredibly distressed as fire crews worked to contain the blaze and protect neighbouring properties.

The house was gutted. Photo: Shiloh Payne
The house was gutted. Photo: Shiloh Payne

 

The scene of the fatal house fire at Albion. Photo: Shiloh Payne
The scene of the fatal house fire at Albion. Photo: Shiloh Payne

MORE NEWS: 'GUSHING OUT': RESIDENTS FLEE AS DAM BURSTS

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
burn to death fires home destroyed house fire woman killed

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paw-fect job for dog lovers who want to give back

        premium_icon Paw-fect job for dog lovers who want to give back

        News LISMORE Court is calling for volunteers to assist with the popular Canine Court Companion Program.

        How coronavirus travel ban is impacting SCU

        premium_icon How coronavirus travel ban is impacting SCU

        News IT IS good news for Southern Cross University, Lismore, as just a few of their...

        Coffee plantation sells for $1.6m

        premium_icon Coffee plantation sells for $1.6m

        News SALE of ‘nationally renowned’ plantation indicative of high demand for Nimbin...

        Did Valentine’s Day inspire you to walk down the aisle?

        premium_icon Did Valentine’s Day inspire you to walk down the aisle?

        News A WEDDING planning festival on today is a one stop shop which will “bring brides...