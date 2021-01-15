Scrapped to the bargain bin: Target stores set to close

Target Country in Casino is set to be one of three local stores closed. Photo: Jackie Munro

Everyone's favourite department chain, Target, has confirmed which stores are set to close in 2021 and which will be rebranded to Kmarts and 'K Hubs'.

For lovers of cheap, yet stylish homeware decorations, clothes and appliances on the Northern Rivers, Target's Goonellabah, Casino and Murwillumbah are set to close in early to mid-2021.

Part of the shake-up had seen other Target Country stores become 'K Hubs', which are effectively Kmart on a smaller scale, but but the three local stores are still set to close.

For all those wondering where to pick up plants for your office desk, Ocean Shores is set to be converted into a Kmart in early 2021.

In their business update, Target said it was not an easy choice but one that had to be made for the benefit of the business and employees.

"The very difficult decision to close some of our stores is not one that is made lightly, but one that is necessary to improve the commercial viability of the business and to support the thousands of people we employ," Target said.

Target confirmed in their business statement that they will look to provide employees at stores like Goonellabah, Casino and Murwillumbah new opportunities.

"Target team members impacted by store closures will be given priority consideration for new roles created in Kmart and Catch as these businesses continue to grow. In addition, Wesfarmers has established a cross-divisional working group to identify redeployment opportunities for affected team members, including in Bunnings and Officeworks."

Richmond Valley Council mayor Robert Mustow wrote to Target Australia last year to express his concerns at the loss of jobs.

