Scouting for success

Tamara Smith MP with Kiana Hale, who achieved the Australian Scout medallion Only 1% of Scout achieve this medallion. It was 3 years of diligent work.

GRANT money awarded to the 1st Ballina Scout Group will ensure they continue to excel.

When Ballina MP Tamara Smith handed over the $5000 Community Building Partnership grant, she had the opportunity to meet Kiana Hale.

Kiana has achieved the Australian Scout Medallion after three years of working towards it. Only 1% of scouts achieve this medallion, which is the highest award a scout can earn.

Ms smith said she was pleased to be able to help improve the scout hall.

"This grassroots funding is directly benefiting our community and is helping pay for much-needed improvements to sports clubs and community halls such as this Scout Hall.”

The grant money is being used to concrete the pedestrian path linking the rear entry of the scout building to the front access where the disabled ramp is located. It will also be used to concrete the area in front of a storage container to enable safe movement of equipment. The Scout Hall is located on Canal Road in Ballina, opposite the RSL Bowling Club.

Ms Smith reviewed a parade by the scout members and accepted a certificate of appreciation.