Adam Scott tees off on the first hole to begin his practice round for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 1.
Curtis Compton
Scott aiming to shore up ranking

18th Apr 2018 12:10 PM

AUSTRALIA'S Adam Scott will this week end a seven-year absence from the Valero Texas Open to boost his chances of qualifying for June's US Open and keep alive his phenomenal active streak in the majors.

Having played in every major since the 2001 British Open, Scott (67) sits behind only Sergio Garcia (75) for most consecutive starts on golf's grandest stages. But without a win in more than two years or a top-10 result since June, Scott has dropped to world No.59 in the rankings.

The former world No.1 sits just inside the top 60 who qualify for the second major of the year, with his five-year US Open exemption for winning the 2013 Masters ending last year.

It has prompted the 37-year-old, who won the 2010 Texas Open, to return for the first time since sharing 23rd place in 2011.

Scott drew a line in the sand after a lacklustre tie for 32nd at the Masters earlier this month, remarking "something has got to change" after his lacklustre tie for 32nd at the Masters earlier this month, but he has seemingly rediscovered his ball-striking brilliance, ranking 12th on the US Tour for approach play and 15th around the greens.

But for strokes gained putting, the Queenslander ranks a lowly 194th.

"I think I need my strength to be my strength, and that's ball striking. It's starting to take shape nicely," Scott said.

"But I also need my putting to be at the PGA Tour average or better - it's not but the signs are there.

"Putting those two together is important, and my intensity and focus during events also needs to lift."

- AAP

