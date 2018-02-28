Menu
Leonie and Ruth wrapping a very heavy and long present.
Scoping out the Bunnings BBQ

28th Feb 2018 4:00 AM

THE Scope Club of Ballina Inc is reaching out a helping hand for all sick kids this March as they will be holding a Bunnings barbeque and a raffle for the Bandaged Bear Appeal.

On March 3 Scope will be raising vital funds for patients and families at The Children's Hospital at Westmead by selling sausages at the Bunnings Warehouse in Ballina.

Scope Club spokeswoman Jenny Potts said she hopes that the event will raise more than $3,000.

"We are so excited to be involved inthe Bandaged Bear Appeal this year,” she said.

"We all have children and/or grandchildren and of course we want the best for them.

"The Children's Hospital at Westmead helps provide the best care to thousands of children every year.

"This is our way of helping them.”

With the support of the community and groups like Scope Club of Ballina Inc, the Bandaged Bear Appeal is hoping to raise $1 million.

Funds raised will go towards lifesaving equipment, research into childhood diseases and delivering world class services to help children and young people live their healthiest lives.

The Bandaged Bear Appeal runs from March 1-31.

If you'd like to help you can:

  • Attend the Bunnings barbeque
  • Purchase merchandise on Bandaged Bear Day, Friday, March 2
  • Make a donation by calling 1800 770 122 or online at www.bandagedbear.org.au
  • Register to hold a fundraising event at school, work or in the community

Scope has also been busy this last Christmas raising money for the rural fire brigades of Wardell, Lennox Head, Meerschaum Vale, Wollongbar-Alstonville and NewryBar.

Thanks to their Christmas gift wrapping efforts the Ballina club has raised $10,700.

The Scope club sent a huge amount of thanks to everyone who came to get their Christmas presents wrapped and at the same time supported their local rural fire service.

