Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man was riding a Lime scooter. Picture: File photo/David Geraghty
The man was riding a Lime scooter. Picture: File photo/David Geraghty
Crime

Scooter rider charged with drink driving

by Thomas Morgan
15th Jan 2019 12:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged with drink driving while riding a Lime scooter through Brisbane's Fortitude Valley on Saturday night.

Police allege a 43-year-old Newstead man was not wearing a helmet when he was pulled over by officers on James St.

He was breathalysed and allegedly returned a reading of 0.174, or 3.5 times the legal limit.

Queensland Police Service today said riders of Lime scooters, like with any motorised mode of transport, were treated the same as driving a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The man will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on February 6.

crime drink driving editors picks rider scooter

Top Stories

    Man assaults woman, police before hiding under bed

    premium_icon Man assaults woman, police before hiding under bed

    Crime A CASINO man elbowed a police officer to the face to avoid arrest.

    • 15th Jan 2019 11:47 AM
    Extended pool hours during heatwave

    premium_icon Extended pool hours during heatwave

    Weather Public swimming pools will stay open as the weather heats up

    First 'ladies only' chainsaw course roars into region

    premium_icon First 'ladies only' chainsaw course roars into region

    News It's not a feminist statement -- it's just about being practical

    • 15th Jan 2019 12:00 PM