SCONE WARS: The battle is on for baking supremacy

Kyogle CWA member Maggie May, The Farmer's Plate cook Sheryl Cuell and Kyogle CWA president Odette Netleton check out the scones.

Kyogle CWA member Maggie May, The Farmer's Plate cook Sheryl Cuell and Kyogle CWA president Odette Netleton check out the scones. Susanna Freymark

FORGET discovering a star and having it named after you. There is much more at stake in the race to have a scone in your name.

The newly opened Farmer's Plate in Kyogle has put out the word for the best scone recipe which they plan to serve for a year in their cafe on Summerland Way.

The one they choose will be named after the person who created it.

Could it be the Wimble scone, the CWA scone or scones named after Elva Jones who won best scone at the Kyogle Show last year?

Kyogle CWA president Odette Nettleton said members will enter but the CWA's recipe was off limits.

"Our recipe is for members only,” Odette said.

CWA member Maggie May said she did a scone masterclass at the Kyogle CWA.

"At Primex last year, we ran out of scones and we made 24 dozen,” Maggie said.

Member Mary-Anne Godfrey makes bundy and coke scones, Odette said.

The Farmer's Plate owner Steve Klaassen said the first call-out for scone of the year was for plain scones only. He said he'd consider speciality scones the following year.

Farmer's Plate cook Sheryl Cuell is one of the scone judges. She will be looking for fluffiness, lightness and a good golden colour, she said.

Steve said anyone living in the Northern Rivers could enter. "A scone is the heart of a town like ours,” he said.

The cafe will serve Devonshire tea with in-house strawberry jam and 50 cents from every Devonshire Tea will go to the charity the winning scone maker chooses.

"They keep the crown for a year and then we do it again,” Steve said.

Scone makers have until January 31 to submit their recipe at The Farmer's Plate cafe.

More details on their Facebook Page.