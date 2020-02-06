Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bridget McKenzie quit cabinet over the sports rorts affair, while Matt Canavan went to the back bench after supporting Barnaby Joyce’s failed leadership tilt.
Bridget McKenzie quit cabinet over the sports rorts affair, while Matt Canavan went to the back bench after supporting Barnaby Joyce’s failed leadership tilt.
Politics

ScoMo’s new-look frontbench revealed

6th Feb 2020 10:30 AM

DAVID Littleproud will return to his agriculture portfolio as part of Prime Minister Scott Morrison's new-look frontbench.

Mr Morrison and Nationals leader Michael McCormack were forced to reshuffle the ministry following a leadership spill in the Nationals party.

Mr Littleproud, the newly-elected deputy, had held the water, drought and emergency management portfolios since last year's election, and held agriculture before that.

He took up the agriculture portfolio in 2017, when he was first promoted to Cabinet.

Victorian Darren Chester will return to Cabinet with his veterans affairs portfolio, and Queensland backbencher Keith Pitt will move into Cabinet with the mining, resources and Northern Australia portfolios.

The resources and agriculture portfolios were until now without ministers after scandal and political infighting forced two resignations in the junior coalition partner in as many days.

Bridget McKenzie quit cabinet over the sports rorts affair, while Matt Canavan went to the back bench after supporting Barnaby Joyce's failed leadership tilt.

While Senator McKenzie was forced to resign over undeclared gun club memberships, she retained the senate leadership of the party. Senator Canavan has remained deputy leader in the upper house.

- with AAP

More Stories

Show More
agriculture david littleproud federal government politics scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Councillor walks out of meeting after altercation

        premium_icon Councillor walks out of meeting after altercation

        News A LISMORE councillor has tried to put an end to online trolling, confronting a person who has caused her grief.

        Firefighter accused of stashing cocaine in fire extinguisher

        premium_icon Firefighter accused of stashing cocaine in fire extinguisher

        Crime Four people are facing serious charges over the alleged drug supply

        REVEALED: What sport do our kids love best?

        premium_icon REVEALED: What sport do our kids love best?

        Sport The activities our youngsters love to play might surprise you

        Kasey Chambers, Richard Clapton coming to Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Kasey Chambers, Richard Clapton coming to Northern Rivers

        News There will also be art, children’s activities, food trucks, games

        • 6th Feb 2020 11:00 AM