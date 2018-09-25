ScoMo's 'lame threat' won't stop Byron council

WHO'D have thought little old Byron council's decision to change the date of Australia Day would draw such ire from newly minted Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

"Indulgent self-loathing does not make Australia stronger," the Primer Minister thundered in a number social media posts yesterday morning.

"Being honest about the past does - our achievements and our failings.

ScoMo was moved to comment after Byron Shire Council's announcement last week, it was moving Australia Day event forward a day in order to acknowledge that January 26 marks "the day the cultural decimation and denigration of the first Australians began".

Mayor Simon Richardson put a motion forward proposing the 2019 Australia Day event be moved to the evening of January 25.

What a difference a day makes.

"We should not rewrite our history," ScoMo tweeted. "Our modern Australian nation began on January 26, 1788.

"That is the day to reflect on what we've accomplished, what we've become and what we still have to achieve.

"We can do this sensitively, respectfully, proudly and, most importantly, together. That's my plan."

When other councils have voted to change Australia Day the Federal Government has threatened to remove their right to hold citizenship ceremonies.

Surely, Australia Day is not the only day you can become an Australian citizen? In which case that seems like a really lame threat to make.

Survey after survey has shown that most Australians don't really care when Australia Day is.

I'm sure as long as its still a long weekend it could be changed and people would accept it just as they did with same sex marriage and the phasing out of supermarket plastic bags.