Prime Minister’s chance to win back North

UPDATE: Scott Morrison has blamed the Queensland Government's political manoeuvring for the Federal Government's inability to provide vital Far North road and water infrastructure.

The new prime minister took questions from the crowd at an Advance Cairns business breakfast function this morning alongside Leichhardt MP Warren Entsch.

Errol Wiles from Babinda referenced the CSIRO Northern Australia Water Resource Assessment, released last week, which identified four potential dam sites in the Mitchell catchment for maximum agricultural expansion.

"Over the weekend, Matt Canavan gave a great talk about the agricultural, animal husbandry potential of Tropical North and Western Queensland, and mentioned too the need for dam water," he said.

"Can you tell me how you are going to overcome the State Government's refusal to let you cut down a tree?"

Mr Morrison said his government would put decision-making back into regional areas, relying on local know-how.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks at the Advance Cairns breakfast this morning. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

He suggested the State Government was pandering to a small group of people who lived a long way from here, whose ideological opposition to new dams was robbing the Far North of future economic growth.

"They just don't get how Queenslanders all across the state live and work in their environment," he said.

Mr Entsch wove a common thread throughout his address, saying the only thing stopping marine precinct upgrades, the National Highway extension to the Smithfield roundabout and Nullinga Dam was a State Government roadblock.

"I've written, again, to the state minister several months ago asking them to just write and invite the Federal Government to actually be part of this (highway extension)," he said.

"To offer them this length of highway so that we can start the process.

"I haven't had a response to my letter."

Neither politician made reference to the Federal Government ceasing remote indigenous housing funding, despite Mr Morrison delivering a sermon on the great benefits of making Tony Abbott special envoy on indigenous affairs last week.

The duo will now go to James Cook University to reannounce a $10 million commitment as part of a $30 million project to build the "Innovation Centre".

"The Innovation Centre will help create a place where entrepreneurs, researchers, educators and students can learn from each other," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

"Cairns is already one of the leading regional centres for educational excellence, and this funding will help build on that reputation.

"It will create more jobs and opportunities.

"The Centre will further diversify the Cairns economy, boosting exports and attracting innovators from around the world to the city."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaking at the Advance Cairns breakfast at Shangri-La this morning. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

EARLIER: Prime Minister Scott Morrison has his first chance to personally convince Far North Queenslanders his government is not a lost cause.

Australia's latest PM flew into Cairns from Sydney last night, fresh back in the country after two days of trade talks in Indonesia.

He will speak at an Advance Cairns breakfast this morning before announcing a $10 million commitment to the Cairns Innovation Centre at James Cook University.

The funding is part of a $30 million project promised by the Member for Leichhardt, Warren Entsch, during the 2016 election.

Advance Cairns CEO Nick Trompf said he would push for action on Nullinga Dam on the back of the CSIRO's Northern Australia Water Resource Assessment last week.

"One of the key issues is about the government's renewed enthusiasm for water security and growth in agriculture, which was highlighted in the report," he said.

"Nullinga is going to be number one on our list of things to talk about, along with some priorities about our key roads.

"In particular, we want to talk about the extension of the National Highway out to Smithfield.

"The Opposition Leader committed $40 million to it some months ago, so we are eager to pursue it with him as well."

Mr Trompf said he wanted to make the new prime minister feel welcome but "our shopping list will be there for sure".

"It's fantastic to have him visit our part of the world so soon after taking on the role," he said.

"He will be talking at the function and taking some questions from the floor as well."

The visit followed criticism from Labor last week over Mr Morrison's relative estrangement from the Far North.

He came once last year as Treasurer, at the request of Leichhardt MP Warren Entsch, but it was only his fifth day spent in Cairns entering Parliament in 2007.

Mr Entsch said he had a lot of turf to cover with 150 electorates in the country.

"When this all happened, I said he needed to get up here as soon as possible - the sooner the better," he said.

"He's only had two weeks of being a prime minister and he is already here.

"I think that's incredible."

Mr Entsch said he had a long list of projects he wanted to go over with his new leader, including Nullinga Dam and road upgrades.