Shane Turner currently sits in first place in the speed skydiving discipline at the World Parachuting Championships in Runaway Bay.
Sport

Scintillating Shane smashes speed skydiving record

Steve Vivian
by
10th Oct 2018 1:53 PM

TWEED Heads skydiver Shane Turner has broken the Australian speed skydiving record with three consecutive blistering jumps at the World Parachuting Championships in Runaway Bay.

Turner, the 35-year-old paramedic who is only a relative newcomer to parachuting, currently sits in first position in the speed skydiving category at the world championships with two jumps remaining.

 

Turner has broken the Australian speed skydiving record with three consecutive jumps.
Tweed paramedic takes the parachuting plunge.

The former Banora Point Primary and Kingscliff High School student broke the Australian speed skydiving record when he posted a speed of 510 km/h on Tuesday morning. His next two jumps were even faster, with readings of 514 km/h and 524 km/h increasing his record speed and sky-rocketing him to number one on the leader-board ahead of Germany's Friess Thomas Moritz.

The otherworldly speeds Turner is notching are all the more remarkable when you consider his first and only speed skydiving competition prior the event was at the Australian Nationals in March, with a sixth-place finish earning him qualification to the world championships

 

Shane Turner.
The competition has seen Turner bounce from third, to 36th, to second to first place, with the volatile contest, featuring the world's best aerial artists, taking him through plenty of twists and turns.

"It's a bit of roller-coaster ride that's for sure," said Turner, speaking mid-competition.

"The experience as a whole, just being here and absorbing the talent and the raw energy that's surrounding this place, is something I'll remember forever.

"It's certainty something I'll continue to strive for.

"It's kind of unbelievable, and it's still a bit hard to understand."

Turner's final two jumps of competition are expected to be completed this afternoon, weather pending.

The speed skydiving results can be monitored here.

Tweed Daily News

