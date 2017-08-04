Scientists help clean up flood contaminated school site

SCIENTISTS have played an important role in a prominent Lismore private school's multi-million dollar flood clean-up, identifying the hidden dangers of the natural disaster beneath the surface.

Days after the March flood, the insurer for Trinity Catholic College recommended scientists be employed to determine the underlying risks of contamination over the school's three-week closure post-flood.

The astounding findings and the stringent clean up that followed had principal, Brother John Hilet joking that the school's St Mary's and St Joseph's sites would be "the cleanest in Lismore."

From the ground up: Flood repairs at Trinity Catholic College Lismore:

In their initial testing and sampling of the school site, Lismore-based consultants, Ecoteam found what was described by its chief executive Keith Bolton as 'hotspots' of soil contamination.

Sampling of those hotspots revealed the contamination was about 20 times higher than the Environmental Protection Agency's guidelines in some areas on the school's sites.

The school acted quickly in cordoning off hazardous areas Dr Bolton said with about hundred tonnes of soil removed so far.

Hotspots with contaminants that don't breakdown naturally were being made safe by a process called capping, sealing the risk area with concrete.

Ecoteam's managing director Lise Bolton said most of the containments found were what's called semi-volatile hydrocarbons, which present a lower risk to humans.

She said the risk increased through long term exposure with about a 6% chance of absorbing the contaminants through skin.

Trinity Catholic College business manager, Andrew Callaghan and principal Brother John Hilet said the school implemented stringent measures to rid the grounds of flood contamination. Claudia Jambor

Br Hilet said the likelihood of contaminant would be elevated for students who sit on the grass at lunch time everyday for years.

He said the school's duty of care to its students was the driving force behind its meticulous clean up, which has been made transparent in school newsletters.

He clarified the college was 'adamant' that students involved in the working bees in the days immediately after the flood wore gloves, masks and enclosed footwear at all times to mitigate the risk of illness.

From the ground up, Br Hilet said strict processes enacted to ensure damaged classrooms and other facilities were safe to reopen.

"We have been heavily guided by what we've been told (by experts) in terms of fencing areas off, denying access, and things like that and then re-mediating where possible," he said.

"The paramount thing is not just getting rooms open, it's getting classrooms safe and then open."

Brunswick Street running past Trinity Catholic College. Marc Stapelberg

The school's business manager, Andrew Callaghan said about 15% of the school's classrooms were still out of action due to on-going repairs - some of which may be decommissioned.

Mould growth within the school's buildings also formed a large part of Ecoteam's work at Trinity.

Mrs Bolton said mould was a 'volatile' containment with serious health implications if left to grow within the walls of buildings and other areas.

The tedious removal of mould was part of the reason why the school was closed for three weeks, two were school holidays and the other the first week of term 2.

"That's why it took so long for the school to open they had to pull out boards, they had to pull off everything, they had to dry it with massive dryers," Mrs Bolton said.

Br Hilet said the school is expected to complete its flood repairs and rebuild by the beginning of next year with Ecoteam estimating their work with the school would conclude in the coming months.