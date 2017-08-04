24°
News

Scientists help clean up flood contaminated school site

Claudia Jambor
| 4th Aug 2017 8:57 AM Updated: 9:55 AM
Trinity Catholic College clean up after the flood.
Trinity Catholic College clean up after the flood.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SCIENTISTS have played an important role in a prominent Lismore private school's multi-million dollar flood clean-up, identifying the hidden dangers of the natural disaster beneath the surface.

Days after the March flood, the insurer for Trinity Catholic College recommended scientists be employed to determine the underlying risks of contamination over the school's three-week closure post-flood.

The astounding findings and the stringent clean up that followed had principal, Brother John Hilet joking that the school's St Mary's and St Joseph's sites would be "the cleanest in Lismore."

 

In their initial testing and sampling of the school site, Lismore-based consultants, Ecoteam found what was described by its chief executive Keith Bolton as 'hotspots' of soil contamination.

Sampling of those hotspots revealed the contamination was about 20 times higher than the Environmental Protection Agency's guidelines in some areas on the school's sites.

The school acted quickly in cordoning off hazardous areas Dr Bolton said with about hundred tonnes of soil removed so far.

Hotspots with contaminants that don't breakdown naturally were being made safe by a process called capping, sealing the risk area with concrete.

Ecoteam's managing director Lise Bolton said most of the containments found were what's called semi-volatile hydrocarbons, which present a lower risk to humans.

She said the risk increased through long term exposure with about a 6% chance of absorbing the contaminants through skin.

Trinity Catholic College business manager, Andrew Callaghan and principal Brother John Hilet said the school implemented stringent measures to rid the grounds of flood contamination.
Trinity Catholic College business manager, Andrew Callaghan and principal Brother John Hilet said the school implemented stringent measures to rid the grounds of flood contamination. Claudia Jambor

Br Hilet said the likelihood of contaminant would be elevated for students who sit on the grass at lunch time everyday for years.

He said the school's duty of care to its students was the driving force behind its meticulous clean up, which has been made transparent in school newsletters.

He clarified the college was 'adamant' that students involved in the working bees in the days immediately after the flood wore gloves, masks and enclosed footwear at all times to mitigate the risk of illness.

From the ground up, Br Hilet said strict processes enacted to ensure damaged classrooms and other facilities were safe to reopen.

"We have been heavily guided by what we've been told (by experts) in terms of fencing areas off, denying access, and things like that and then re-mediating where possible," he said.

"The paramount thing is not just getting rooms open, it's getting classrooms safe and then open."

Brunswick Street running past Trinity Catholic College.
Brunswick Street running past Trinity Catholic College. Marc Stapelberg

The school's business manager, Andrew Callaghan said about 15% of the school's classrooms were still out of action due to on-going repairs - some of which may be decommissioned.

Mould growth within the school's buildings also formed a large part of Ecoteam's work at Trinity.

Mrs Bolton said mould was a 'volatile' containment with serious health implications if left to grow within the walls of buildings and other areas.

The tedious removal of mould was part of the reason why the school was closed for three weeks, two were school holidays and the other the first week of term 2.

"That's why it took so long for the school to open they had to pull out boards, they had to pull off everything, they had to dry it with massive dryers," Mrs Bolton said.

Br Hilet said the school is expected to complete its flood repairs and rebuild by the beginning of next year with Ecoteam estimating their work with the school would conclude in the coming months.

Brunswick Street running past Trinity Catholic College.
Brunswick Street running past Trinity Catholic College. Marc Stapelberg
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  contamination lismore flood northern rivers community northern rivers flood science trinity catholic college lismore

Two on attempted murder charges after victim 'set alight'

Two on attempted murder charges after victim 'set alight'

TWO men charged, victim remains in hospital in critical condition with severe burns.

FLOOD REPORT: 36 recommendations in the wake of March 31

Dave Owens was in Lismore earlier today to brief the council on his findings after he conducted an independent review into the SES response to the North Coast floods.

Details of independant flood review released

Eleven fantastic things to do this week

WRITERS FEST: The literary landscape at Byron Writers Festival 2016.

Writers, fireworks, poets and... Batman!

Donate life and give hope, love and inspiration

SECOND CHANCE: Grateful for a second chance at life after receiving a donated kidney, Michael McKeough and Harold Fields reckon how fortunate the community is to have brilliant and caring surgeon Dr William James (centre) at St Vincent's Private Hospital in Lismore.

Kindess of strangers gives people hope

Local Partners

Road work on Bangalow Road to take eight weeks

750 metre section of the road will be resurfaced.

New doggo serving the community

GOOD DOGGO: New Richmond LAC Drug Detection Dog Rufus is doing a great job serving the community.

Richmond LAC has welcomed a new member to the force

Mullum Music Fest: Artists coming back ten years later

QUIRKY: Elana Stone, Katie Wighton, Hannah Crofts and Georgia Mooney are folk band All Our Exes Live in Texas.

The festival announced its full line up for 2017

The Teskey Brothers: Soul and Blues with an Aussie flavour

MELBOURNE: Soul band The Teskey Brothers are Sam and Josh Teskey plus Liam Gough (drums) and Brendon Love (bass).

The band's first album is a hit around the country

Cirque Africa in Lismore this weekend

EXOTIC: Highlighted with stunning colourful African costumes, high-energy knuckle-biting acrobatic acts, humorous comedy and vibrant dance routines, every act is teamed with traditional and original modern music.

In a two-hour, one-of-a-kind show

House Party sex simulator game banned for good reason

A “GRATUITOUS” sex simulator game which let players enjoy graphic romps with a range of simulated beauties has been banned.

'Another witch hunt': Pauline Hanson fuming after ABC report

Pauline Hanson with the One Nation plane - complete with party logo and a caricature of Senator Hanson - flown by James Ashby.

Pauline Hanson declares latest reports another 'witch hunt'

Festivals to play on in department recommendation

Crowds at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on Day 3 of the gigantic festival.

More than 80% of submissions were in support of the proposal

Pete Evans fires back at AMA over The Magic Pill doco

Celebrity chef Pete Evans

Celebrity chef accuses doctors of being in love with bread

0% club: Movies no critics liked

Best to give Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser a wide berth.

THE films in Rotten Tomatoes’ Zero Per Cent Club.

The Bachelor recap: Hustlers! B**ches! And Matty J

Jen is busted being her true and authentic self on The Bachelor.

The words “hustler!” and “bitch!” were hurled.

Marco turns up the heat in new reality show

Marco Pierre White hosts the TV series Hell's Kitchen Australia.

Celebs are bravely stepping into the Kitchen with Marco Pierre White

Idyllic Acreage In Premier Location

256 Midgen Flat Road, Newrybar 2479

House 8 6 6 $3,950,000

Situated so close to the beautiful beaches of Broken Head and with-in easy access to Byron Bay and Bangalow, is this pristine 100 acre approx. farm known as...

Style, Serenity and Lifestyle Just Minutes To Byron

5 Bay Vista Lane, Ewingsdale 2481

House 5 3 2 Auction, if not...

The best of both worlds! Enjoy the buzz of Byron then retreat to the serenity of your private lifestyle acreage located within minutes of the town centre and...

Premium Position with Income or Development Potential

28 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 5 Contact Agent

First National are excited to present to the market Cavvanbah Beach House… the property offers unique boutique accommodation and is currently hosting a collection...

Stunning golf course vistas

14/64 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $800,000 to...

Designed by renowned architect Ian McKay, this stylish 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment promotes easy low maintenance living. Walking into the apartment with huge...

UNDER CONTRACT

57 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $2,950,000 ...

Situated in the much sought after, prime location of Kingsley Street, in the central old precinct of Byron Bay. This beautifully renovated Queenslander style home...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Sold by Nick Russo prior to auction

1 Sapphire Court, Lennox Head 2478

House 4 2 2 $950,000 to...

Located moments from the vibrant sea-side township of Lennox Head, this solid, master-built home sits atop a large level block. With various indoor and outdoor...

Grand Family Home on a Large Block

12 Tristran Parade, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 3 2 Contact Agent

Located on a private and very usable 5,290m2 (1.3 acres) block close to Shearwater Steiner School and only 4 minutes from Mullumbimby, this grand home has been...

A NEW, MODERN BANGALOW BUNGALOW

4 Jambos Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $875,000

Ticking ALL BOXES with quality inclusions & finishes on a level, low maintenance, fenced, pet friendly block of land within walking distance to town. ...

Hidden Sunrise Gem

46 Jacaranda Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 1 $785,000 to...

Sitting behind a private fence is this immaculate home set on a 604m2 low maintenance block with lovely established gardens and a north-east aspect. Perfectly...

Island paradise for the price of a house in Sydney

The only house on Victor Island off Mackay is on sale for $3,500,000.

House and island for $3,500,000

Coast house so unique 'it's impossible to value'

The entrance to 312 Teewah Beach Rd. Picture: Dowling Neyland/SuppliedSource:Supplied

Australia’s most unique house ‘impossible to value’

Rare chance of island life snapped up

Aerial shots of Pelorus Island property. Photo: Cameron Laird

“We’ve been told that it has the best beaches and snorkelling."

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014