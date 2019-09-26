Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FROM LITTLE THINGS: The Brook family have grown Brookfarm into one of the region's biggest and best brands.
FROM LITTLE THINGS: The Brook family have grown Brookfarm into one of the region's biggest and best brands. Contributed
Business

'Scientific' approach to baby food will prevent allergies

Chyna Hayden
by
26th Sep 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT HAS taken near three years to blossom, but Brookfarm's latest venture is ready to hit shelves.

Their new organic baby cereal range, Bloom, is the latest brainchild of the Brook family, and has been developed alongside a paediatric allergist.

"We were always really interested in getting into creating really good, high quality children's food, particularly baby foods," CEO of Brookfarm Will Brook explained.

"It was a long journey, a lot of research; we went through a lot of information from the CSIRO at various talks and information sessions with those guys.

"I guess it just came down to the fundamental concepts of real food, real food for babies."

As a father of three himself, Will understands the importance of nurturing young stomachs with real food, which is why the product has been designed to introduce solids, including tree nuts, to infants from six months old.

"It definitely doesn't replace breastfeeding in any way," he said, with hopes the introduction of tree nuts from a young age will see a decrease in the number of nut-related allergies children may develop later on.

"We didn't just develop it ourselves," he explained.

"From our side of things at Brookfarm, we're all about making great food and real food, so that's one element of it.

"Then the scientific part of it, we worked with someone who is an absolute expert in that field...(being) a paediatric allergist."

Set to hit shelves early next month, Bloom will be available in three flavours which include smooth banana, smooth pear and apple and carrot.

"We had an idea, then it really grew from whole food to become something bigger and more of a purpose.

"You've just got kids eating real stuff."

babies brookfarm northern rivers business northern rivers food nut allergies
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Plea offer in manslaughter case being considered

    premium_icon Plea offer in manslaughter case being considered

    Crime THE court heard the DPP had received a formal letter from one of the men accused of killing Aaron Marks in Ballina last year.

    Climate Change? Nothing Greta and a time machine can't fix.

    premium_icon Climate Change? Nothing Greta and a time machine can't fix.

    News Right slap bang in the middle of a great moment in history

    $1.8m hospital upgrades to benefit mental health patients

    premium_icon $1.8m hospital upgrades to benefit mental health patients

    Health What Lismore's newly refurbished mental health units will offer