'Scientific' approach to baby food will prevent allergies

FROM LITTLE THINGS: The Brook family have grown Brookfarm into one of the region's biggest and best brands. Contributed

IT HAS taken near three years to blossom, but Brookfarm's latest venture is ready to hit shelves.

Their new organic baby cereal range, Bloom, is the latest brainchild of the Brook family, and has been developed alongside a paediatric allergist.

"We were always really interested in getting into creating really good, high quality children's food, particularly baby foods," CEO of Brookfarm Will Brook explained.

"It was a long journey, a lot of research; we went through a lot of information from the CSIRO at various talks and information sessions with those guys.

"I guess it just came down to the fundamental concepts of real food, real food for babies."

As a father of three himself, Will understands the importance of nurturing young stomachs with real food, which is why the product has been designed to introduce solids, including tree nuts, to infants from six months old.

"It definitely doesn't replace breastfeeding in any way," he said, with hopes the introduction of tree nuts from a young age will see a decrease in the number of nut-related allergies children may develop later on.

"We didn't just develop it ourselves," he explained.

"From our side of things at Brookfarm, we're all about making great food and real food, so that's one element of it.

"Then the scientific part of it, we worked with someone who is an absolute expert in that field...(being) a paediatric allergist."

Set to hit shelves early next month, Bloom will be available in three flavours which include smooth banana, smooth pear and apple and carrot.

"We had an idea, then it really grew from whole food to become something bigger and more of a purpose.

"You've just got kids eating real stuff."