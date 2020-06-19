Science students help fuel ‘real optimism’, solutions

IT professional Jeff Sheard's is one such student who is now seeing the returns on his passion for marine science after enrolling at Southern Cross University.

APPLICATIONS for science, environment and engineering degrees at Southern Cross University are up 99 per cent for domestic students.

Overall there is a 25 per cent year-on-year increase for domestic applications for study in Session 2, which starts on July 6.

But it is the sciences that have seen the largest growth.

IT professional Jeff Sheard is one such student who is now seeing the returns on his passion for marine science after enrolling at SCU.

He said he pursued the course because he felt that there was a lot going on in the world that needed a science-based approach.

"I think with where the population has got to, we need to make more informed decisions," he said.

He said what had surprised him in his second year of the course was just how many people were working on solutions and how quickly the science community was creating options and adopting them.

"I think this has fuelled a real optimism about where we are going," Mr Sheard said.

He has since created a new podcast, Seaworthy Science, with his fellow students.

"Our group's intention with Seaworthy Science is to feature positive stories where science is making a difference to improve the marine environment," he said.

"The aim is to reach high school students or science students with some facts and some information that they will find inspiring."

Embarking on the first steps to a career change last year, Mr Sheard is studying a Bachelor of Marine Science and Management online and part time while he continues working.

"The course is ideal, with its capacity for me to make a positive contribution," he said.

"All the time I've spent at the ocean over the years I've seen the marine environment come under more and more pressure."

The Bachelor of Science, now including a major in Regenerative Agriculture, has 80 applications.

Other science-related degrees in high demand include Bachelor of Environmental Science, up 43 per cent in domestic applications, Bachelor of Marine Science and Management, up 38 per cent, Bachelor of Forest Science and Management, up 60 per cent, and Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) in Civil Engineering, up 83 per cent.