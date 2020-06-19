Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IT professional Jeff Sheard's is one such student who is now seeing the returns on his passion for marine science after enrolling at Southern Cross University.
IT professional Jeff Sheard's is one such student who is now seeing the returns on his passion for marine science after enrolling at Southern Cross University.
News

Science students help fuel ‘real optimism’, solutions

Marc Stapelberg
19th Jun 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

APPLICATIONS for science, environment and engineering degrees at Southern Cross University are up 99 per cent for domestic students.

Overall there is a 25 per cent year-on-year increase for domestic applications for study in Session 2, which starts on July 6.

But it is the sciences that have seen the largest growth.

IT professional Jeff Sheard is one such student who is now seeing the returns on his passion for marine science after enrolling at SCU.

He said he pursued the course because he felt that there was a lot going on in the world that needed a science-based approach.

"I think with where the population has got to, we need to make more informed decisions," he said.

He said what had surprised him in his second year of the course was just how many people were working on solutions and how quickly the science community was creating options and adopting them.

"I think this has fuelled a real optimism about where we are going," Mr Sheard said.

He has since created a new podcast, Seaworthy Science, with his fellow students.

"Our group's intention with Seaworthy Science is to feature positive stories where science is making a difference to improve the marine environment," he said.

"The aim is to reach high school students or science students with some facts and some information that they will find inspiring."

Embarking on the first steps to a career change last year, Mr Sheard is studying a Bachelor of Marine Science and Management online and part time while he continues working.

"The course is ideal, with its capacity for me to make a positive contribution," he said.

"All the time I've spent at the ocean over the years I've seen the marine environment come under more and more pressure."

The Bachelor of Science, now including a major in Regenerative Agriculture, has 80 applications.

Other science-related degrees in high demand include Bachelor of Environmental Science, up 43 per cent in domestic applications, Bachelor of Marine Science and Management, up 38 per cent, Bachelor of Forest Science and Management, up 60 per cent, and Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) in Civil Engineering, up 83 per cent.

northern rivers study northern rivers university
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TOO LATE: No appeal on North Lismore Plateau decision

        premium_icon TOO LATE: No appeal on North Lismore Plateau decision

        News BUT there are still major issues to be resolved on the site.

        ‘It doesn’t end with one protest’

        premium_icon ‘It doesn’t end with one protest’

        News A second Black Lives Matter protest will be held in Lismore

        Cannabis advocate explains why he would leave Nimbin

        premium_icon Cannabis advocate explains why he would leave Nimbin

        News It's hard to imagine Michael Balderstone living anywhere else

        Looking for a job? This beloved Lismore shop needs you

        premium_icon Looking for a job? This beloved Lismore shop needs you

        News Store has survived flooding, voluntary administration and a pandemic