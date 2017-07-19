Science gets Splendour gig

Associate Professor Amanda Reichelt-Brushett will be performing science at this year's Splendour in the Grass.

Music, art and science will broaden festival goers minds this year at Splendour when the local university complements the latest music with its own latest science.

Southern Cross University is bringing some of its leading and most exciting scientists and communicators to Splendour in the Grass for the festival's inaugural Science Tent, made possible thanks to Future Crunch and Inspiring Australia.

From a coral sexpert talking about whales, to a scientist who is improving water quality in Brazil, right through to redox reactions on negative film, it is a smorgasboard of science fare for every festival goer.

Dr Barry Hill will also be there with his mobile solar-powered generator, SCU Sunflower, which can be used to power sound systems at festivals.

Associate Professor Amanda Reichelt-Brushett and Associate Professor Grayson Cooke will stun audiences with their own amazing brand of art and science, presenting a workshop on how to generate chemical reactions.

"Combining art and science is a really dynamic disciplinary discourse so I am excited that science gets a gig at Splendour,” Ms Reichelt-Brushett said.

"We got to compete with the musicians but it is all part of the fun,” she said.

"I think young people have a thirst for knowledge and a thirst for ideas and inspirations and science and chemistry is a great place to get your inspirations from so why not draw on that as much as you draw on music.

"We have been working on chemical dissolution of photographic archives and physically and mentally dissolving memory.

"We also have an interactive workshop where people are given a sample vile and they will be asked to bottle their feeling or moment of Splendour.”

The Science Tent is designed to connect festival goers with science in fresh ways through presentations, musical performances and interactive experiences, hands-on demonstrations and incredible visuals across the festival weekend, from Friday July 21 to Sunday July 23.

Other researchers will be talking drones for coastal research; frog songs; plastics that are good for the environment; and making medicines from molluscs.

"Curiosity and inquiry drive passion,” Southern Cross University Pro Vice Chancellor (Engagement) Mr Ben Roche said.

"These qualities are at the heart of our learning and research as a committed, progressive and young University renowned for its world-class research.

"It is our pleasure to showcase this research in a way that sparks a curiosity about our world and importantly, a passion to want to improve it.”