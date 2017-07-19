20°
News

Science gets Splendour gig

Marc Stapelberg
| 20th Jul 2017 5:30 AM
Associate Professor Amanda Reichelt-Brushett will be performing science at this year's Splendour in the Grass.
Associate Professor Amanda Reichelt-Brushett will be performing science at this year's Splendour in the Grass. Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Music, art and science will broaden festival goers minds this year at Splendour when the local university complements the latest music with its own latest science.

Southern Cross University is bringing some of its leading and most exciting scientists and communicators to Splendour in the Grass for the festival's inaugural Science Tent, made possible thanks to Future Crunch and Inspiring Australia.

From a coral sexpert talking about whales, to a scientist who is improving water quality in Brazil, right through to redox reactions on negative film, it is a smorgasboard of science fare for every festival goer.

Dr Barry Hill will also be there with his mobile solar-powered generator, SCU Sunflower, which can be used to power sound systems at festivals.

Associate Professor Amanda Reichelt-Brushett and Associate Professor Grayson Cooke will stun audiences with their own amazing brand of art and science, presenting a workshop on how to generate chemical reactions.

"Combining art and science is a really dynamic disciplinary discourse so I am excited that science gets a gig at Splendour,” Ms Reichelt-Brushett said.

"We got to compete with the musicians but it is all part of the fun,” she said.

"I think young people have a thirst for knowledge and a thirst for ideas and inspirations and science and chemistry is a great place to get your inspirations from so why not draw on that as much as you draw on music.

"We have been working on chemical dissolution of photographic archives and physically and mentally dissolving memory.

"We also have an interactive workshop where people are given a sample vile and they will be asked to bottle their feeling or moment of Splendour.”

The Science Tent is designed to connect festival goers with science in fresh ways through presentations, musical performances and interactive experiences, hands-on demonstrations and incredible visuals across the festival weekend, from Friday July 21 to Sunday July 23.

Other researchers will be talking drones for coastal research; frog songs; plastics that are good for the environment; and making medicines from molluscs.

"Curiosity and inquiry drive passion,” Southern Cross University Pro Vice Chancellor (Engagement) Mr Ben Roche said.

"These qualities are at the heart of our learning and research as a committed, progressive and young University renowned for its world-class research.

"It is our pleasure to showcase this research in a way that sparks a curiosity about our world and importantly, a passion to want to improve it.”

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers education northern rivers entertainment southern cross university splendour2017 whatson

Driver had ice in her system when car plunged into river

Driver had ice in her system when car plunged into river

A FEMALE driver who lost control of her vehicle while overtaking a semi-trailer stands accused of dangerous driving occasioning death.

What's going on at the Brunswick Fish Co-op?

Brunswick heads Fishing Company to be transformed into a market place.

THE old Brunswick Fish Co-op to be transformed.

VIDEO: Girls can feel safe at Splendour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.

High visibility police will be among the crowd at all times

Jail for drunk and disqualified driver who rammed police

A disqualified Nimbin driver's freedom was in the hands of Lismore Local Court on Tuesday.

Desperate attempt to avoid capture ends in carnage

Local Partners

Byron homelessness among worst in the state

Byron's homelessness fares badly in statewide numbers

Don't evict us before Christmas: Park tenants

The Baker's caravan is one of the many vans at Evans Head Caravan Park that will either be sold off for $1000 or taken away by a tilt tray truck to move to scrap by September this year.

Caravan owners plea to remain in the park for one last Christmas.

UPDATED: (Inflatable) Kanye has arrived at Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

You can jump around inside his giant head

Expect a hard chat at this year's Splendour Forum

Australian comedian Tom Gleeson will host a political forum at Splendour.

Send you questions using the hashtag #qandasitg

Can't make it to Splendour? Fear not and listen up

BACKSTAGE: Former Triple J presenters Matt and Alex at Splendour in the Grass 2016.

Triple J will offer live broadcastings and repeats all weekend

Versaille's cross-dressing warrior a dream role

Larger-than-life French aristocrat proves to be well ahead of his time in acclaimed period drama returning to SBS.

Oh! G'day Greg: The Shark goes starkers at 62

Norman says he didn’t have any way of giving the golf balls a polish

Knights' Trent Hodkinson takes terminally ill teen to prom

Hannah and Trent Hodkinson arrive at the formal

TRENT Hodkinson, take a bow.

From Castle Black to cutting edge

Owen Teale stars in the TV series Pulse.

Owen Teale moves on from Game of Thrones to play a doctor.

Why are backpacks banned from Splendour?

GETTING READY: Splendour 'siJessica Ducrou (left) and Paul Piticco (right) with Police Commander for Splendour Gary Cowan.

Ban 'a sign of the times' say organisers

What's on the big screen this week

Fionn Whitehead in a scene from the movie Dunkirk.

CHRISTOPHER Nolan's war epic and a French food film open today.

Orange is the new black for girl power

Orange Is The New Black Season 5

STEP aside men, the women are taking over your TV screens

Large Home + Guest Accommodation In Prime Location

26 Tallowood Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 3 Contact Agent

Occupying a premium elevated position this large home with guest accommodation is set on 844m2 in a quiet street only a short walk to the beach, town centre...

Elevated home in perfect location

21 Mackay Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 $1550000

Located in an elevated position popular because of it's proximity to Byron township and Tallows Beach, this stylish home has 2 inside living spaces, 3 outdoor...

CONVENIENT COUNTRY LIVING on the outskirts of CLUNES

9 Eureka Road, Clunes 2480

House 3 1 UNDER OFFER!

Offered for the first time in 35 years is this 3 bedroom family home without a neighbour in sight. Set on a 1/3 of an acre of land and with many features...

Large Townhouse In A Vibrant Central Location

3/7 Cooper Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 $650,000 ...

This one will surprise you. Open plan in design the owners have made some wonderful improvements to bring this unit to a very stylish level. Light and bright...

Beachside Living At Its Best

35 Brandon Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 5 2 $1,750,000 to...

Brandon Street Premier Property. Listen to the surf and smell the sea just one street away. Situated on the eastern side of the highly sought-after Brandon...

Beachside Living At Its Best

35 Brandon Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 5 2 $1,750,000 to...

Brandon Street Premier Property. Listen to the surf and smell the sea just one street away. Situated on the eastern side of the highly sought-after Brandon...

Hidden Sunrise Gem

46 Jacaranda Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 1 $785,000 to...

Sitting behind a private fence is this immaculate home set on a 604m2 low maintenance block with lovely established gardens and a north-east aspect. Perfectly...

FANTASTIC POTENTIAL IN A GREAT LOCATION

14 Raftons Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 $875,000

Beautiful natural light floods the open plan dining, living and kitchen area which flows seamlessly onto the back deck which overlooks a generous back yard. This...

Renovators Delight with Large Views

134 Flowers Road, Binna Burra 2479

House 4 2 2 Auction

Located just minutes out of Bangalow on a quiet country road, this brick home has spectacular rural views of the Hinterland and Nightcap ranges. This property has...

Large family home with views to Boulders Beach

1 Sapphire Court, Lennox Head 2478

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Located moments from the vibrant sea-side township of Lennox Head, this solid, master-built home sits atop a large level block with ocean views over boulders...

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."